Afenyo-Markin leads NPP Majority caucus in Parliament

A significant shift in leadership on the Majority side of Parliament sees Kyei Mensah Bonsu, stepping aside and making room for Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin.

The Herald’s sources close to Afenyo-Markin, have confirmed his new role. 

Since 2021, Afenyo-Markin, has been the deputy for Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, who served as both the MP for Suame in the Ashanti Region and the Minister for Parliamentary Affairs.

News broke early Monday afternoon that, Afenyo-Markin, would now lead the New Patriotic Party (NPP) front in the legislative arm of government, taking over as the Majority Leader. 

His previous role, Deputy Majority Leader, is now assumed by Frank Annoh-Dompreh, the former Majority Chief Whip.

Similar changes within the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) with Haruna Iddrisu, Alhaji Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka, James Klutse Avedzi, was very acrimonious with some of the NDC MPs, openly fighting their party’s national executives led by Johnson Asiedu Nketiah and Fifi Kwetey. All eyes will be on the NPP MPs for their reactions. 

Afenyo-Markin brings substantial experience to the position and parliamentary practices, capable of fostering consensus or adopting a combative stance when the need arises. 

He succeeds Kyei Mensah, a stalwart in Ghana’s Parliament since 1996, who held key positions in both opposition and government.

The changes align with President Nana Akufo-Addo’s recent Valentine’s Day ministerial reshuffle, though it remains unclear, if Afenyo-Markin will also take on the role of Minister for Parliamentary Affairs.

In addition to the leadership transitions in the NPP side of the House, Habib Iddrisu, takes over as Chief Whip, with Patricia Appiagyei and Alex Tetteh Djornobuah assuming the 1st and 2nd Deputy Whip positions, respectively.

The reason for these changes remains unclear, but the immediate past Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has decided not to seek re-election in the upcoming December 7 parliamentary primaries. 

Lydia Seyram Alhassan, the MP Ayswsso Wuogon constituency formerly part of the Majority Leadership, is now going to serve as a Minister, leaving a vacancy to be filled.

President Akufo-Addo’s February 14 reshuffle affected various ministers, including Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Works and Housing Minister Francis Asenso Boakye, and several others.

