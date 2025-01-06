Major 1Politics

Mahama makes first major appointments, names Julius Debrah Chief of Staff

President-elect John Dramani Mahama has unveiled key appointments to the Office of the President, set to take effect on Tuesday, January 7, 2025.

Leading the list is Julius Debrah, who has been appointed as Chief of Staff. Debrah previously served in the same role during Mahama’s earlier administration.

In a statement issued on January 6, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, an aide to Mahama, confirmed the appointments, highlighting their strategic importance in supporting the incoming administration’s agenda.

The full list of appointees includes:

  1. Dr Callistus Mahama – Executive Secretary to the President.
  2. Prosper Douglas Bani – Head of Interim Security Taskforce.
  3. Dr Valerie Sawyerr – Senior Presidential Advisor, Governmental Affairs.
  4. Augustus Goosie Tanoh – Presidential Advisor, Responsible for 24-hour Economy and Accelerated Export Development.
  5. Marietta Agyeiwaa Brew – Legal Counsel to the President.
  6. Hon. Felix Kwakye Ofosu – Acting Spokesperson to the President.

