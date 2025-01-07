5 major takeaways from John Mahama’s inaugural speech

The second term of John Dramani Mahama has just kicked off, following his swearing-in at the Black Star Square in Accra on Tuesday, January 7, 2025.



The event, which drew over 21 heads of state, saw the new president deliver his inaugural speech, with John Mahama doing well to cover key aspects of the Ghanaian economy.



The speech, which commenced with a highlight of his relationship with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, traversed through the importance of Ghana’s democratic credentials, before concluding on his plans for the revival of the Ghanaian economy.



GhanaWeb highlights 5 key features of Mahama’s inaugural speech.



1. Historically cordial relationship with Akufo-Addo



John Mahama spent the opening minutes of his speech extolling immediate past president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Reflecting on their political careers, Mahama noted that both he and Nana Akufo-Addo began their national political journeys in 1996.



“Nana Addo has always treated me with warmth. That is because eight years ago to this day, on January 7, 2017, we shared this same space and performed this same transitional exercise. At the time, I was the outgoing president, having served one term, and he was the incoming president, having been given a mandate by the people of Ghana to lead this great nation of ours. He and I both understood on that day, as I’m sure we do today, that it is the people of Ghana that we are elected to serve,” he remarked.



2. Accountability and innovation will be hallmark of the administration



President John Dramani Mahama stated that his governance will be anchored on accountability and innovation, as his government will find creative ways of tackling the issue of unemployment in the country.



“My administration, along with my Vice President, will prioritise inclusivity, accountability, and innovation, forging pathways that will lead to the upliftment of all of our people. I am profoundly grateful for this moment, a cornerstone in the journey towards a brighter future for Ghana.



“In this resounding victory, I see a clarion call, particularly from the youth of Ghana, and this moment is a powerful affirmation that your voices matter and that your future must be our priority. Our policies will be tailored to sustain innovation and foster an industry that engages today’s young minds. We will create decent and well-paying jobs in collaboration with the private sector and captains of business,” he added.







3. Seeks private sector support for implementation of 24-Hour Economy



John Mahama once again mentioned the 24-Hour Economy as the key platform for turning around the economy of the country.



He promised the commitment of his government to creating the enabling environment for the policy to thrive.



“The first is the economic restoration and stabilisation of the macroeconomic environment. The second is the improvement of the business and investment environment to ensure that Ghana is once again open for business,” he said.



Being one of his flagship campaign promises, the president expressed optimism that it is a transformational agenda to reset Ghana’s economy.



4. Prioritize public health



President Mahama also said he will prioritise the public health system to ensure that it is robust enough to deal with pandemics like COVID-19.



“With the increase of the climate crisis, there is a likelihood of viruses that have been thought to be extinct for decades beginning to spread and create another pandemic. This is a serious challenge and so let us not forget the toll that past epidemics of viruses had on families and communities in our neighbouring countries and to that end, my government will be working diligently to strengthen our public health systems while monitoring the global health situation so that when the next pandemic or epidemic occurs, the loss will be minimal.”







5. Reset agenda underway



John Mahama stated that his inauguration marked the beginning of turning the wheels of the country in a direction that creates jobs, abhors corruption, and ensures effective management of the country’s resources.



“We have endured severe economic hardships, moving from one crisis to another in recent years. But there is hope on the horizon,” he stated.



Declaring the moment a turning point, he continued, “Today marks the beginning of a new opportunity—an opportunity to redefine our governance and economic strategies. Together, we shall reset our beloved nation, Ghana.”