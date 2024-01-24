Mahama cries for Ghanaians over VAT on electricity consumption

Former President John Mahama has voiced support for organized labor’s plea to cease the Value Added Tax (VAT) on electricity, expressing concern over its added burden on Ghanaians facing economic hardship.

He emphasized on Facebook that this move could escalate tariffs by nearly 21%, affecting prices of goods, services, and transport fares, urging the government to reverse its decision and provide relief.

Mahama criticized the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia government, asserting continued suffering under their leadership.

He stressed responsible utilization of the IMF’s recently released $600 million and urged caution by the outgoing government.

The NDC flag bearer pledged readiness to address Ghana’s economic challenges and provide relief upon assuming office in January 2025.

Highlighting his vision for creating well-paying jobs through the 24-hour economy policy, Mahama is set to embark on a three-day #BuildingGhanaTour in the Ashanti Region to engage with local concerns.

On Facebook, Mahama emphasized the need for relief from the IMF funds, agreeing with organized labor’s call to reverse VAT on electricity.

He urged the outgoing government to be cautious in utilizing funds from the IMF and other partners.Encouraging oversight, Mahama urged the NDC minority in parliament to monitor the government closely.

He committed to continuous public engagement about his vision for Ghana and strategies to create jobs during his Ashanti Region tour.

He wrote on Facebook saying “Under normal circumstances, the release of $600 million by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to the government of Ghana should provide relief to the already overburdened and suffering Ghanaian.

“It is, however, evident that Ghanaians will continue to suffer as long as the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia and NPP remain in office.

“Implementing VAT on electricity consumption will increase tariffs by almost 21% and exacerbate the hardship on Ghanaians.

“This will affect the prices of goods, services, and transport fares.

“I agree with organised labour that the government must reverse its decision to start collecting VAT on electricity consumption.

“The National Democratic Congress (NDC) is eager and ready to address Ghana’s economic challenges and provide substantial relief to Ghanaians upon assumption of office in January 2025.

“Before that, I again urge the outgoing NPP government to be cautious, responsible and judicious in utilising the IMF $600 million and other funds that may be made available to Ghana from the World Bank and other development partners.

“I have already encouraged the NDC minority in parliament to ensure strict oversight on both the government and not to take their eyes off the Bank of Ghana that illegally printed billions of cedis and aggravated our economic situation.

“On my part, I will, from time to time, continue to engage the Ghanaian public about my vision to build the Ghana we want and how we will work together to create well-paying jobs through my 24-hour economy policy and other pragmatic initiatives.

“Over the next three days, I will be in the Ashanti Region to interact and listen on the eighth leg of my #BuildingGhanaTour.