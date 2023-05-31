GeneralMajor 3

Madina-Ritz junction burns again

There has been another fire outbreak at Madina-Ritz Junction in the La Nkwantanang-Madina Municipality.

The fire which started around 11pm on Tuesday has gutted a number of shops in the area.

Speaking to Myjoyonline.com, a Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) Public Relations Officer, ADO2 Alex King Nartey said the cause of the fire is unknown.

According to him, the National Fire Service has five fire engines from various stations at the scene working earnestly to douse the flame.

“The location is very close to the Fire Station at Madina, so our men were here in one minute. Currently we have five appliances here, one from the National headquarters, Abelemkpe, Legon, Adenta and Madina,” he said.

This is the second time Madina-Ritz junction is recording a fire outbreak this year. In January 2023, over 30 makeshift container and houses were destroyed in a blaze.

