NPP opens nomination for Assin North by-election on May 31

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) will open nominations on Wednesday, May 31, for the upcoming Assin North by-election in the Central Region.

The NPP’s internal primary follows a declaration by Parliament that the Assin North Parliamentary seat is vacant after the Supreme Court ruled on the eligibility of James Gyakye Quayson in occupying the Assin North seat.

The Supreme Court, by a unanimous decision, ordered Ghana’s Parliament to expunge the name of James Gyakye Quayson from its records as the Member of Parliament for the Assin North constituency on May 17.

The NPP, in a statement signed by its General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong, on May 30, noted that the nomination forms will be available at the Constituency Party Office for purchase and will close on Thursday, June 1. The internal election is slated for Wednesday, June 7, 2023.

The decision by the party was taken after approval by the Steering Committee (SC) at a meeting held on Tuesday, May 30, 2023.

“The New Patriotic Party, at its Steering Committee (SC) meeting held on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, approved the following timelines for holding the parliamentary primary election at Assin North for the by-election:

Opening of Nominations: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
Closing of Nominations: Thursday, June 1, 2023
Election: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
The Party has also approved detailed Rules and Regulations to govern the conduct of the parliamentary primary election which would be made available to stakeholders. However, Nomination Forms will be available at the Constituency Party Office for purchase,” the NPP stated in its statement.

