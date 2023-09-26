John Mahama  sympathises with flood victims; condemns the government’s lack of action.

The former president and National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer for the 2024 general elections, has sympathized with flood victims

In a statement signed by Joyce Bawah Mogtari, special aide to the John Dramani Mahama, it noted “In recent days, various communities across the country have been affected by disasters caused by flooding”.

According to the statement “several coastal communities have also been ravaged and suffered loss of properties due to tidal waves”.

The flag bearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, conveys his sympathies to all who have been affected, in various ways, by the recent devastating floods in many parts of the country.

The damage, destruction and displacements are tragedies requiring urgent attention and support. As a nation, we must come together to help alleviate the suffering of those affected.

It is profoundly disheartening to witness the annual recurrence of these floods, with the toll on lives and property steadily increasing. The ability to prevent or minimise such disasters should be a priority for any responsible government. Unfortunately, the Akufo-Addo administration has repeatedly demonstrated its lack of commitment towards implementing effective measures to address this recurring menace.

The administration has run out of ideas for ameliorating the situation. Today, even with the shortest burst of rainfall, areas previously immune to the flooding menace experience severe destruction from the raging waters. We are witnessing an increase in flooding, especially in the cities, despite the huge funds injected into flood control by foreign partners such as the World Bank and from the domestic budget.

The NDC flagberaer said, The National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), characteristic of paralysed state institutions under the Akufo-Addo and Bawumia administration, can also not provide relief for these flood victims because of a lack of funding.

Our firm belief is that tragedies of such magnitude can be prevented through proactive measures such as implementing appropriate regulations, good waste management, and investing in the construction and management of sustainable drainage systems.

We call on the government to take immediate action to rectify the systemic failures that have contributed to these floods.

We stand in solidarity with the flood victims and their families during this difficult time.