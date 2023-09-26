Ghana Student Project Dot Com organizes startup accelerator programme for entrepreneurs in Volta region

In a remarkable initiative aimed at fostering economic growth and tackling unemployment in the Volta Region, the Ghana Student Project Dot Com, has rolled out an entrepreneurship training programme for 44 startup businesses.

This transformative endeavor seeks to redefine business philosophies and provide essential skills to empower these startups to thrive.

The training, which took place on Friday, September 15, at the head office of Ghana Student Project in Ho, marks the first phase of this groundbreaking project. It represents a significant step towards nurturing local talents and bolstering the region’s entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Mr Kafui Agbe, who happens to be an astute business developer, served as the catalyst for inspiration during the training session. He delved into crucial aspects of business development, shedding light on the entrepreneurial journey, the art of building robust customer relations, mastering marketing skills, navigating legal and administrative intricacies, and the practical nuances of running a business in today’s dynamic landscape.

Drawing from real-world examples and the influence of economic variables, participants gained invaluable insights into problem identification and the essentials of effective problem-solving – skills vital for navigating the challenging terrain of entrepreneurship.

One of the program’s highlights was the eagerly anticipated business idea-pitching session. Here, the 44 visionary entrepreneurs had the opportunity to present their innovative business concepts, each carrying the promise of contributing to the region and national economic prosperity.

Mr Emmanuel Abu Ampong, the dedicated hub manager overseeing the project, emphasized that each selected startup would receive comprehensive support.

This support includes a tailor-made training program featuring specialized workshops, community-building sessions,and access to a network of seasoned mentors as well as business development consultants.

These resources will equip the startups with the tools to overcome the unique challenges they may encounter on their journey. Additionally, financial grants will be awarded to each startup to provide a substantial boost to their businesses.

The program also featured Mr Godwin Mawutor Wuankah, a seasoned Financial Consultant. Mr Wuankah, provided participants with essential insights into financial planning and the art of preparing comprehensive financial statements.

These financial skills are crucial for sound business management and will empower the entrepreneurs to make informed decisions about their ventures.

The entrepreneurship training program initiated by the Ghana Student Project Dot Com not only demonstrates a commitment to nurturing local talent but also serves as a beacon of hope for aspiring entrepreneurs in the Volta Region.

With mentorship, financial support, and a renewed outlook on business, these 44 startups are poised to play a pivotal role in the region and national economic growth and job creation.

As the programme progresses, it holds the promise of transforming business dreams into tangible success stories, making a lasting impact on Volta’s economic landscape.

The journey of these entrepreneurs has just begun, and their future is undoubtedly a bright one, thanks to initiatives like this that empower and uplift local communities.

Concluding, management of Ghana Student Project Dot wish to extend their profound gratitude to the Government of Ghana led by Nana Addo Dankwa AKufo-Addo, leadership of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP) led by Mr Kofi OfosuNkansah and the World Bank for their continuous support in ensuring a robust development of an entrepreneurship ecosystem through regular release of grants in support of Startups and innovation hubs across the country.