Modestus Yawo Zebu Ahiable takes a deserved rest

Just as the National Democratic Congress (NDC) was about recovering from the shock of the death of one of its eminent figures in the Upper West Region, Mark Wayongo, the passing of another prominent figure from the Volta region, Modestus Ahiable, at the age of 75, points to the depletion of old guard personalities who paved the way for younger generations in the party.

Modestus Ahiable died on Sunday, January 21, 2024, as confirmed by his son Abraham Ahiable, who requested for “privacy and support” for the family during this period of mourning.

Modestus Ahiable began his political career as member of the National Democratic Congress. He was elected into the first parliament of the fourth republic of Ghana on 7 January 1993 after he was pronounced winner at the 1992 Ghanaian parliamentary election held on 29 December 1992.

He was then re-elected as a member of parliament for Ketu North Constituency in the 2nd and 3rd parliament of the 4th republic of Ghana. During the 1996 Ghanaian General Elections, He polled 35,308 votes out of the 38,390 valid votes cast representing 74.30% over Samuel Kofi A. Dzamesi of the New Patriotic Party who polled 3,082 votes representing 6.50%.

He won his seat with a total of 16,252 votes making 57% of the total votes cast that year. His constituency was a part of the 19 constituencies won by the National Democratic Congress in the Volta region in that election.

In 1993, he was appointed by Jerry John Rawlings to serve as the Volta Regional Minister, serving from 1993 to 1997 during the Jerry Rawlings government.

Mr Ahiable was elected as the Member of Parliament for the Ketu North constituency in the 2000 Ghanaian general elections. He won the elections on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress.

In 2009, John Evans Atta Mills appointed him as Ghana’s Ambassador to Benin. He served in that role from 2009 to 2013.

As the astute politician takes a bow and transits to the hereafter, we join his family, other relations, friends and associates in wishing him a peaceful repose.