Amazing benefits of having ginger juice on empty stomach as per nutritionists

A shot of ginger juice on empty stomach not only helps ease digestion but also supports your weight loss journey. Know other benefits from experts.

In modern times, leading a sedentary lifestyle has become the norm rather than the exception. No wonder the harmful effects of excessive sitting are evident in the rising trend of chronic diseases. To overcome this ‘pandemic’ of lifestyle diseases, it’s important to review our daily routine and follow dietary and fitness tips that can help reduce side-effects of an inactive lifestyle. Herbal extracts and elixirs are gaining prominence as people are acknowledging the therapeutic effects of these age-old remedies. One such morning elixir that has found approval in wellness community is ginger juice.

Ginger is an Indian kitchen staple that also serves as a flavouring agent. However, the aromatic spice not just enhances appeal of the food, but also offers a range of benefits from blood sugar control to weight loss.

A shot of ginger juice every morning on empty stomach not only helps ease digestion but also supports your weight loss journey. Gingerol, a natural component of ginger root can provide a variety of benefits including nausea relief and pain relief. Ginger also helps balance blood sugar levels and give your brain the much-needed nourishment.

“In the pursuit of a healthier lifestyle, individuals often seek natural remedies to boost their well-being. One such elixir that has gained considerable attention is ginger juice, particularly when consumed on an empty stomach. Incorporating ginger juice into your morning routine is a simple yet powerful step towards a healthier lifestyle. However, it’s essential to consult with a healthcare professional or a dietitian before making significant changes to your diet, especially if you have existing health conditions,” says Dr Neeti Sharma, Senior Dietician at Marengo Asia Hospitals, Gurugram.

Ginger provides a myriad of health benefits irrespective of its form of consumption. It not only adds on that extra flavour to our dishes but also many extra health benefits for an individual. Gingerol, an active natural compound of ginger root helps to maintain the motility of the gastrointestinal tract allowing the digestion process to happen smoothly and not let food stay in the stomach for long. Ginger consumption can further reduce the fermentation and constipation and in turn help in reducing bloating/formation of intestinal gases,” says Riya Desai, Senior Dietitian, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mira Road, Mumbai.

Riya Desai says ginger with its anti-inflammatory properties and over more than 400 natural compounds can help alleviate various forms of inflammation within the body; this anti-inflammatory effect may aid individuals with conditions such as arthritis and muscle soreness.

“As a potent antioxidant, combating oxidative stress and protecting the body’s cells from damage. This may contribute to a strengthened immune system and a reduced risk of chronic diseases. Hence it is safe to say that ginger consumption does have a role in maintaining the wear and tear of the cells of our body,” says Desai.

BENEFITS OF GINGER JUICE ON EMPTY STOMACH

Dr Neeti Sharma lists the many benefits of ginger juice on empty stomach.

1. Digestive powerhouse: Ginger has been celebrated for its digestive properties for centuries. Consuming ginger juice on an empty stomach can stimulate the production of digestive enzymes, aiding in better digestion throughout the day. It helps alleviate indigestion, bloating, and other digestive discomforts.

2. Immune system support: Loaded with antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds, ginger juice can play a pivotal role in strengthening the immune system. Starting your day with a shot of ginger juice can provide your body with a potent defence against infections and illnesses.

3. Weight management: For those on a weight loss journey, ginger juice can be a valuable ally. It is known to boost metabolism and enhance fat-burning processes. Additionally, it helps in controlling appetite, preventing overeating, and promoting a feeling of fullness.

4. Morning sickness relief: Pregnant women experiencing morning sickness can find relief in ginger juice. Its anti-nausea properties can help alleviate the symptoms of morning sickness, providing expectant mothers with a natural and safe remedy.

5. Blood sugar regulation: Preliminary research suggests that ginger may contribute to better blood sugar control. Regular consumption of ginger juice on an empty stomach may aid in managing blood sugar levels, making it beneficial for individuals with diabetes or those at risk.

6. Cognitive boost: Ginger contains antioxidants that may contribute to brain health. By enhancing cognitive function and reducing oxidative stress, ginger juice can support mental clarity and focus throughout the day.

7. Anti-inflammatory action: Chronic inflammation is linked to various health issues. Ginger’s potent anti-inflammatory properties can help reduce inflammation in the body, potentially preventing conditions associated with long-term inflammation.

8. Improved circulation: Ginger is known to promote healthy blood circulation. Drinking ginger juice on an empty stomach may contribute to improved blood flow, benefiting cardiovascular health and reducing the risk of vascular complications.

Other ways to use ginger in your diet

“Ginger tea is an excellent healthy alternative to other ginger drinks like ginger ale, ginger lemon syrups or bottled ginger beverages. Between ginger root and ginger powder, both the forms are equally beneficial, but it is difficult to beat the flavour of fresh ginger. Apart from the tea, fresh/dry or ginger paste can be used and added to multiple food preparations as well,” says Desai.

The nutritionist however cautions about excessive consumption of ginger noting that it may lead to side effects in certain individuals.

“It’s important to note that while ginger can be a valuable addition to a healthy diet, moderation is key. Excessive consumption may lead to adverse effects, and individuals with certain medical conditions should consult with a healthcare professional before incorporating ginger into their routine,” adds Desai.