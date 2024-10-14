John Mahama pledges economic revival at Wa

Former President John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), visited Wechiau in the Wa West constituency in the Upper West Region on Saturday, October 13, where he was warmly welcomed by Naa Imoro Nandom Gomah II, and the local community.

During the visit, Naa Imoro Nandom Gomah II and his people, reaffirmed their unwavering support for Mahama’s candidature and the NDC’s victory in the upcoming December 7, elections.

Addressing the gathered community, Mr Mahama, acknowledged the challenges facing Ghanaians, citing the struggles caused by a weak economy and widespread unemployment.

He assured the people that the NDC, is committed to addressing these pressing issues.

Mr Mahama, outlined plans for the first 120 days of his administration, promising swift implementation of key transition measures aimed at stabilizing the economy, curbing inflation, and improving the overall living conditions of Ghanaians.

He also emphasized the NDC’s job creation initiatives, including the “24-Hour Economy,”

“One Million Coders,” “Adwumawura,” “Big Push,” “FEED Ghana,” and the “National Apprenticeship Programmes,” which he said would significantly tackle unemployment and offer new opportunities to the youth.

The former president’s visit, comes at a critical time, as the NDC seeks to regain power and address the pressing economic challenges facing the nation.