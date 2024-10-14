Bawumia promises district agricultural mechanization hubs

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the 2024 presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has pledged to establish District Agricultural Mechanization Centres across all districts in Ghana to enhance farming operations.

These centres, according to Bawumia, will be equipped with modern agricultural machinery that farmers can access to ease their workload and ultimately boost productivity.

During a “Community Connect” session at Drobo in the Jaman South Constituency as part of his campaign tour of the Bono Region on Thursday, Dr Bawumia also promised to facilitate the creation of a Cashew Processing Factory under his presidency.

This factory, would add value to Ghana’s cashew production, helping farmers benefit more from the crop.

The energy in Jaman North, Jaman South, and Berekum West Constituencies, surged as Dr Bawumia, engaged with party supporters and key community figures, including traditional authorities, religious leaders, and professionals, to share his vision for Ghana’s future.

His campaign in these constituencies, included discussions on development initiatives and his strategy to win the 2024 general election.

Despite a late-night downpour in Drobo, thousands of NPP supporters—especially the youth—gathered to meet Dr Bawumia for the Community Connect.

The NPP presidential candidate, took the opportunity to outline the government’s achievements over the past eight years and assured the people of Jaman South that, if elected, he would bring even more development to the area.

He reiterated his plan to establish District Agricultural Mechanization Centres to bolster the agricultural sector, a key component of Ghana’s economy. In addition, Bawumia emphasized his commitment to building a Cashew Processing Factory to increase the value of the region’s agricultural output.

Col. Kwadwo Damoah, the NPP parliamentary candidate for Jaman South, urged residents to rally behind Dr Bawumia and vote for him in the December elections.

He also appealed for support for NPP parliamentary candidates, stressing that a collective effort would help secure victory in the 2024 polls.