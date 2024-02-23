John Mahama emphasizes significance of 24-Hour Economy Policy in reviving Ghana’s economy and enhancing citizens’ welfare

….During NDC’s policy dialogue

The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has reiterated the importance of the 24-hour economy policy in revitalizing the Ghanaian economy and improving the lives of its citizens.

He expressed confidence that the implementation of the 24-hour economy policy, would lead to significant economic growth, increased productivity, reduction in imports, and the creation of well-paying jobs for those currently unemployed.

Former President Mahama, said this in a closing remark at the 2024 NDC Lab Policy Dialogue at Aburi in the Eastern region of Ghana.

The dialogue aims to discuss and deliberate on NDC’s policy priorities for upcoming 2024 Presidential and Parliamentary elections.

Delivering his speech, Mr Mahama, stated that since 2021, he has outlined over sixty different policy proposals aimed at improving the country’s situation saying; one policy in particular that has gained considerable support among Ghanaians, especially the youth, is the 24-hour economy policy.

According to him, the policy has given hope to the increasingly restless and despondent populations, who have witnessed what they perceive as half-hearted measures and mismanagement under the current Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government.

Mr Mahama, criticized the current government’s management of the economy, stating that his proposed policies would provide a more sustainable and prosperous future for the country and highlighted the positive response the policy has received from the public, particularly the youth.

The NDC flagbearer, explained that the 24-hour economy policy, offers the most viable solution to achieve significant economic expansion, increase productivity, meet market demand, reduce excessive imports, and mitigate their negative impact on the economy, currency, and overall socioeconomic conditions.

Additionally, the implementation of this policy is expected to generate numerous well-paying jobs for the millions of unemployed individuals in the country.

Mr Mahama, stressed the importance of more prudent and forward-looking programmes, as he believes that the current government’s approach has caused suffering among the population and expressed his optimism that his policy proposals, including the 24-hour economy, will bring about positive changes and alleviate the hardships experienced by the Ghanaian people.

He lamented over the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia administration’s shocking mismanagement and ineptitude, which have led to a catastrophic economic meltdown, as seen in the deteriorating living conditions, unbearable hardships, soaring cost of living, high inflation, growing inequality, increasing gap between the privileged and the disadvantaged, rapid decline in the purchasing power of Ghanaians, unsustainable public debt, widespread debt defaults, a failing currency, and alarming budget deficits.

The former President, noted that the unfortunate state of Ghana is exacerbated by rampant government corruption and exploitation of our resources, as well as weakened and politically biased governance institutions that serve the ruling party instead of the nation.

He further stated that the arrogance of those in power only adds to our woes adding that; this is not the Ghana we hoped for and it is clear that urgent action is needed to rebuild the country based on shared aspirations, using effective, forward-thinking, and sustainable policies.

“Compounding our miserable circumstances as Ghanaians are astonishing levels of governmental corruption and plain thievery of our resources, severely weakened and heavily politicized governance institutions serving the NPP rather than the national interest and, more importantly, the insufferable arrogance of power.

This is not the Ghana we subscribed to. Without a doubt, this current iteration of our country requires urgent rebuilding anchored on our collective aspirations with workable, progressive, and sustainable policies.” Mr. Mahama noted.

Commenting on the 2024 NDC Policy Dialogue, he stated that the party has embarked on a historic undertaking by preparing policy proposals and options for the Ghanaian electorate even before finalizing our manifesto for the upcoming major election saying; this is the first time in the party’s policy work history.

“We have utilized the NDC LAB’s extensive human resources to generate critical thinking and ideation around policy options and services that aim to enhance socio-economic conditions and governance.

I have been a keen follower and active participant in NDC LAB since 2021, witnessing their professionalism, meticulousness, attention to detail, and deep love for the nation. This dialogue signals a new phase in our policy development process and highlights our preparation and readiness for the 2024 elections”. He stated.

The former President, reiterated his long-espoused pledges to substantially reduce the size of government by having much fewer Ministries, Ministers and appointees, abolish the payment of ex-gratia, scrap taxes like the E-levy and carry out far-reaching constitutional and governance reforms and promised and to keep them.

“I am therefore pleased with the work done so far on the implementation metrics concerning the realignment of our ministerial architecture for a resilient governance structure to deliver a more efficient, responsive, and caring government and the public good”. Mr Mahama pledged.