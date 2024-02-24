Major 1Politics

NDC remembers Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah on the occasion of his overthrow 58 years ago

razak.bawa
2 Min Read

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has paid tribute to Ghana’s first President, Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah, on the 58th anniversary of his overthrow.

This was carried in a press statement issued in Accra and signed by Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, the National Chairman of the NDC, who stated that the party joined the nation in commemorating the fateful day, which marked the first coup d’état in Ghana’s history.

The statement noted that President Nkrumah, was forcefully removed from office on February 24, 1966, a day that is still regarded as Ghana’s day of shame. This act of treachery disrupted Nkrumah’s transformative vision for the accelerated development and industrialization of the country.

It further stated that the coup, which was orchestrated by security personnel and supported by foreign powers, was followed by a deliberate campaign by the Danquah-Busia-Dombo tradition to erase Nkrumah’s memory and undermine his accomplishments.

 However, despite these efforts to rewrite history, the memory and legacy of Kwame Nkrumah continue to thrive.

More Read

Wastage of $ 12m on “ Agyapa” deal could have saved 19 Kidney Patients

Complicit Bawumia cannot fight corruption; Mahama is our surest bet- NDC
NDC appalled by GHS 153 million expenditure on botched Agyapa deal; vows to prosecute culprits.
Mahama outlines ambitious plan for his 24-Hour economy in Ghana

The NDC emphasized the need for Ghanaians to reject such acts of treachery, which set the nation back and impede progress and urged the citizens to stand against those who seek to revise history for their selfish interests, rather than working towards democracy and the betterment of the nation.

The statement said, the NDC, reaffirmed that Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah’s impact and influence will never fade away, stating “Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah truly never dies.”

The statement concluded that, the NDC’s tribute to Ghana’s first President serves as a reminder of his enduring legacy and the importance of preserving the country’s history for future generations.

You Might Also Like

Wastage of $ 12m on “ Agyapa” deal could have saved 19 Kidney Patients

Complicit Bawumia cannot fight corruption; Mahama is our surest bet- NDC

NDC appalled by GHS 153 million expenditure on botched Agyapa deal; vows to prosecute culprits.

Mahama outlines ambitious plan for his 24-Hour economy in Ghana

Share this Article
Previous Article John Mahama emphasizes significance of 24-Hour Economy Policy in reviving Ghana’s economy and enhancing citizens’ welfare
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

NDC remembers Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah on the occasion of his overthrow 58 years ago
Major 1 Politics
John Mahama emphasizes significance of 24-Hour Economy Policy in reviving Ghana’s economy and enhancing citizens’ welfare
Major 2 Politics
Parliament issues summons over US$12 million Agyapa expenditure
Business Major 1
GNAT, NAGRAT, others threaten legal action
General Major 1
Lost your password?