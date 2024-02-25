NPA boss touts Ghana’s clean fuel agenda in Cairo

Ghana boasts the cleanest fuel in the West African sub-region, with a Sulphur content of 50 parts per million (ppm), according to the Chief Executive of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA).

Speaking at the Egypt Energy Show in Cairo, Dr. Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, attributed the shift to a policy change driven by calls from civil society and the public to align with decarbonization goals and environmental protection.

As the President of the African Refiners and Distributors Association (ARDA), Dr. Abdul-Hamid shared Ghana’s commitment to improving clean cooking through a revamped LPG distribution model, the Cylinder Recirculation Model (CRM).

This initiative aims to address safety concerns at LPG refilling stations, protect the environment, prevent deforestation, and enhance the lives of rural women.

Highlighting the CRM’s impact, he mentioned the construction of exchange points across the country, enhancing LPG accessibility.

The government’s LPG for Development Programme targets a 50 per cent penetration of LPG in households by 2030, including the provision of free LPG cylinders to impoverished rural households.

In further support of the energy transition agenda, Ghana has ordered 100 electric-powered buses for the Metro Mass Transit Limited (MMT).

Dr. Abdul-Hamid underscored the government’s commitment to solar energy, with policies encouraging both state institutions and private individuals to adopt solar power.

Praising Ghana’s robust freedom of speech, Dr Abdul-Hamid acknowledged the pivotal role played by civil society organizations and the public in driving the nation towards a cleaner energy future.