Negligent ECG’s pole kills woman near Aburi

By Paul Mamattah

A 32-year-old woman, was electrocuted to death at Konkonuru, a suburb of Aburi in the Akuapem South Municipality of the Eastern Region, due to an Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) pole, following torrential rains in some parts of the country.

Diana Akua Appiah, was not the only person electrocuted on that day, but she was the only one who succumbed to death. Many residents were left in danger of electrocution, even with the slightest rain.

An eyewitness, Collins Oduro, recounted the tragic incident that unfolded on the afternoon of Monday, May 13, 2024, while fetching water, he stumbled upon the distressing scene where Diana Akua Appiah lay lifeless in the rain. She leaves behind three young children aged 12, 7, and 5.

Acting swiftly, Oduro attempted to assist her, but received an electric shock upon contact, confirming she had been electrocuted.

“Upon attempting to help her up, I received an electric shock when I touched her hand, confirming that she had been electrocuted. Taking caution, I moved away to find a stick that could be used to safely move her,” he stated.

Sensing the danger, Oduro sought help from Simon, and together they carefully moved the body using a stick to avoid further risk of electrocution.

Despite their valiant efforts, the victim was pronounced dead upon reaching Tetteh Quarshie Memorial Hospital in Mampong.

“The incident seemed to have occurred when she slipped and unwittingly grasped a guy wire connected to a pole, resulting in the fatal electric shock,” Oduro added.

He expressed regret at the absence of immediate assistance at the scene, which might have altered the tragic outcome.

Another victim who survived the electrocution, Gladys Afoakwah, stated, “I was present in the room when my mother informed me about Akua’s passing. I was shocked and immediately rushed to the scene to ascertain what had transpired.”

“What greeted me was a harrowing sight. Akua lay lifeless, having been electrocuted. In a tragic turn of events, I too received an electric shock upon touching her,” she stated.

“As more people gathered at the scene, I was also quickly taken to the hospital for urgent medical attention. This incident, caused by an electrical fault, has deeply saddened our community.

With Akua leaving behind three young children aged 12, 7, and 5, a pressing question remains: Who will now care for them? The authorities ought to remove the hazardous pole from the area to prevent such heartbreaking incidents in the future,” Gladys added.

According to residents and a family member who took the deceased to the hospital, Kwame Afum, said, “It is with deep sorrow that I recount the tragic events of Monday, May 13, 2024, when my sister Akua was electrocuted.”

“After her sudden death, the community of Konkonuru was left in shock and grief. The negligence of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) and the lack of safety measures on their electricity poles have caused immense pain to us all,” he added.

Afum expressed concern over the potential risks posed by other electric poles in the area and called for urgent action to prevent further tragedies.

“ECG must take responsibility for their actions and ensure the safety of the community. We demand justice for Akua and proper measures to prevent such incidents in the future,” he stated.

The Konkonuruhene and Akupem Adonten Gyasehene, Nana Addo Mensah II, expressed his deep concern over the tragic accident caused by heavy rain and strong winds in the area.

Speaking in an interview with The Herald Newspaper, he stated, “I am deeply saddened by this unfortunate incident and urge for immediate action to be taken.”

Nana Addo Mensah II, emphasized the importance of collaboration between governmental agencies like the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), the Police, and ECG to address such issues promptly.

He stressed the need for proactive measures and education to prevent similar accidents from occurring in the future.

The Konkonuruhene, criticized the negligence of service providers like the ECG and called for regular inspections of infrastructure to ensure public safety.

Nana Addo Mensah II, also called for increased awareness and safety protocols during adverse weather conditions, suggesting that power should be cut off in vulnerable areas during heavy rains.

He urged government officials to engage with communities directly to educate them on safety measures, emphasizing the collective responsibility of all stakeholders in ensuring the safety of citizens.

Nana Addo Mensah II, called for a proactive approach to address infrastructure vulnerabilities and continuous monitoring to prevent tragedies like the recent accident from happening again.

ECG officials later visited the area to disconnect the power supply after the victim was electrocuted.