GRIDCo, ECG announce 3-week ‘Dumsor’

…Cite Gas supply from Nigeria

The Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) and the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) have announced a three-week interruption in power supply, due to a reduction in gas supply from Nigeria.

According to GRIDCo and ECG, the West Africa Gas Pipeline Company (WAPCo) has explained in a statement that “the reduction in gas supply is due to maintenance works being undertaken by a gas supplier in Nigeria and is projected to last three weeks.”

The maintenance, has caused a reduction in overall power generation capacity in Ghana, which could result in load management over the period of the work.

“GRIDCo and ECG, however, wish to assure the public that we are collaborating with other stakeholders in the power value chain to optimize available resources and ensure minimal impact of the reduction in gas supply on consumers.”

Read below the statement by GRIDCo, ECG

JOINTLY ISSUED BY:

GRIDCo and ECG

