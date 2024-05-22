Our efforts today will pave the way for the next 70 years – GCB MD

“The year-long celebration of GCB Bank’s 70th Anniversary climaxed on Sunday, May 19, 2024, in a beautiful thanksgiving service at the Accra Conference Centre.

The ceremony was to thank God for the success of the Bank’s anniversary celebrations and how far the Bank has come.

Board, Management, and Staff of the Bank, from different branches, graced the ceremony in the Bank’s newly outdoored corporate cloth. Shareholders, Customers, families, and friends of the Bank’s staff were also present to celebrate with the Bank.

MD of GCB Bank, Mr Kofi Adomakoh, urged the staff of the Bank, to be reminded of the importance of gratitude in the spirit of thanksgiving.

“Let us carry forward the spirit of gratitude and acknowledge every sacrifice that has contributed to our success. Be inspired to continue our work with dedication, knowing that our efforts today will pave the way for the next 70 years.”

There were electrifying musical performances from the Winneba Youth Choir and the Bank’s staff choir, GCB Eagle Voices. President of the Eastwood Anaba Ministries and Head Pastor of the Desert Pastures Church of the Fountain Gate Ministries, Reverend Eastwood Anaba delivered an inspiring and thought-provoking sermon with the Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church of Ghana, Most Reverend Dr. Paul K. Boafo, leading the prayer session and benediction.