BusinessMajor 4

Our efforts today will pave the way for the next 70 years – GCB MD

razak.bawa
2 Min Read

“The year-long celebration of GCB Bank’s 70th Anniversary climaxed on Sunday, May 19, 2024, in a beautiful thanksgiving service at the Accra Conference Centre.

 The ceremony was to thank God for the success of the Bank’s anniversary celebrations and how far the Bank has come.

Board, Management, and Staff of the Bank, from different branches, graced the ceremony in the Bank’s newly outdoored corporate cloth. Shareholders, Customers, families, and friends of the Bank’s staff were also present to celebrate with the Bank. 

MD of GCB Bank, Mr Kofi Adomakoh, urged the staff of the Bank, to be reminded of the importance of gratitude in the spirit of thanksgiving. 

“Let us carry forward the spirit of gratitude and acknowledge every sacrifice that has contributed to our success. Be inspired to continue our work with dedication, knowing that our efforts today will pave the way for the next 70 years.”

More Read

CHRAJ orders GCB to compensate, re-instate defunct UT, Capital Bank staff

Tension at GCB over US$20 Million bullion van deal 
Presidency & GCB bank cooking multi-million dollar deal for another family member

There were electrifying musical performances from the Winneba Youth Choir and the Bank’s staff choir, GCB Eagle Voices. President of the Eastwood Anaba Ministries and Head Pastor of the Desert Pastures Church of the Fountain Gate Ministries, Reverend Eastwood Anaba delivered an inspiring and thought-provoking sermon with the Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church of Ghana, Most Reverend Dr. Paul K. Boafo, leading the prayer session and benediction.

You Might Also Like

CHRAJ orders GCB to compensate, re-instate defunct UT, Capital Bank staff

Tension at GCB over US$20 Million bullion van deal 

Presidency & GCB bank cooking multi-million dollar deal for another family member

Share this Article
Previous Article Now that the Cedi is depreciating; Can we turn our attention to Tourism
Next Article Negligent ECG’s pole kills woman near Aburi
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Angry Ho High Court Judge condemns EC’s ‘disrespect’
Major 1 Major Politics
Extend voter registration exercise 
Major 1 Politics
3rd accuse person in ambulance case questions basis of his trial
General Major 1
Negligent ECG’s pole kills woman near Aburi
General Major 1
Lost your password?