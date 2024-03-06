John Mahama calls for better leadership on Ghana’s 67th Independence Anniversary

In a poignant statement on the occasion of Ghana’s 67th Independence Anniversary, John Dramani Mahama, the Flag Bearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), asserted that the country deserves better leadership, urging citizens to reflect on the nation’s journey and current challenges.

Against the backdrop of economic hardship, uncertainty, and what Mahama described as a “crisis of leadership,” the former President emphasized the need for collective introspection on this significant day in Ghana’s history.

Mahama invited fellow Ghanaians to acknowledge the struggles that have shaped their lives and the nation, paying tribute to inspirational leaders and the sacrifices of forebears, particularly highlighting Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah.

He urged citizens to embrace the theme of the day’s celebration, “Our democracy, Our pride,” and recognize that the current state of the country is not in line with the vision of a better Ghana.

Expressing concern, Mahama drew parallels between the colonial era and the present, pointing to the unfortunate incidents where innocent civilians have lost their lives during electoral processes.

He emphasized that the nation must confront the stark realities of high unemployment, mass emigration of youth in search of better opportunities, and pervasive corruption, which collectively contribute to a diminished quality of life.

In a powerful declaration, Mahama stated, “Ghana deserves better.”

He called for quality leadership, improved governance, accountability, and a robust economy that benefits all citizens, not just a select few.

The former President emphasized the importance of progress and building a society that upholds hope, determination, and a collective will to overcome challenges.

Mahama asserted that with the right leadership, Ghana can reverse its fortunes and regain its position as the Black Star of Africa, a vision cherished by those who sacrificed their lives for the country’s freedom.

The statement, released on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, serves as a call to action for Ghanaians to work collectively towards a brighter future and to commemorate Independence Day with a renewed commitment to building the nation they envision for themselves and future generations.