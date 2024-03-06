John Mahama praises Olusegun Obasanjo’s leadership insights at book launch

Former Ghanaian President, John Dramani Mahama, lauded the exemplary leadership insights of former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo at the launch of Obasanjo’s latest book, “The Art of Leading: Unconventional Wisdom from Biblical Leaders.”

The event, held at a prestigious venue in Nigeria, attracted a diverse audience of political, religious, and community leaders eager to explore the profound wisdom shared in the pages of the book.

Mr Mahama, acknowledged ex-Nigeria President, Olusegun Obasanjo for making available his extensive knowledge and experience in leadership over the years which have been a tremendous inspiration for him and many others belonging to the next generation.

Mr Mahama, recognized the significant impact President Obasanjo’s extensive leadership experience, has had on him and the younger generation, saying “It has served me well in the period God gave me to lead my people and my nation”.

President Obasanjo’s insights and wisdom on leadership are invaluable as a leader who has dedicated his life to serving his country, our continent, and the world.

He emphasized the invaluable nature of Obasanjo’s insights, describing them as a source of inspiration for leaders dedicated to serving their countries and the world at large.

As the Chairman of the occasion, Mahama expressed his gratitude for being invited by the legendary figure, affectionately known as ‘Baba,’ to preside over the public presentation of the book.

He extended heartfelt birthday wishes in advance to President Obasanjo, highlighting the honour he felt to be part of such a momentous occasion.

“The Art of Leading” was commended by Mahama as an inspirational and thought-provoking guide for those aspiring to lead with integrity and purpose. He particularly praised the book’s exploration of unconventional wisdom drawn from biblical leaders, making it relevant for individuals across various professions, including teachers, lawyers, market women, politicians, and business owners.

Quoting a passage from the book’s Leadership chapter, Mahama highlighted the concept that leadership opportunities exist in every situation but come with the cross of leadership preparation. He commended Obasanjo’s adept depiction of leadership roles, using the biblical story of Joseph, as an excellent rendition in very few words.

Reflecting on his Christian leadership journey, Mahama shared how the book brought a fresh perspective to his own leadership aspirations. He drew inspiration from biblical figures such as Moses, Joseph, Esther, Peter, David, and Jesus Christ, citing the transformative impact of embracing values rooted in faith.

Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah’s endorsement of the book was emphasized, noting its potential to shed light on God’s role in historical events and its relevance to present-day leaders. Mahama stressed the book’s recurring theme of the importance of leaders being led by God and seeking divine guidance, framing leadership as a sacred trust.

Mahama expressed hope that “The Art of Leading” would inspire leaders across various fields to adopt the unconventional wisdom presented in the book. He congratulated President Obasanjo on the remarkable achievement and thanked him for sharing his valuable wisdom with the world.

The launch ceremony served as a celebration of President Obasanjo’s dedication to leadership and left attendees inspired by the profound insights offered.