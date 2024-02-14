Gov’t urged to address food insecurity

Dr Roger Kanton, a distinguished agronomist and former Chief Research Scientist of the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), is urging the government to prioritize the agricultural sector in the country.

At an annual thought leadership event organized by Citi FM and Citi TV, in collaboration with the Alumni Association of Swedru Senior High School in Accra, Dr Kanton, emphasized the need for stronger initiatives and practical approaches to enhance food production and stabilize food prices.

Speaking under the theme “Feeding Ourselves as a Nation” at the Swedru Conversation, Dr Kanton, highlighted the urgency of addressing the current food insecurity plaguing the nation.

He emphasized that boosting food production is crucial not only for sustainable food security, but also for improving the living conditions of farmers, eradicating poverty, reducing unemployment, and promoting overall sustainable development.

Recognizing the pivotal role of agriculture in the nation’s economic and social fabric, Dr Kanton, stressed that neglecting this critical sector would have severe implications for national development and food security.

Drawing on his extensive experience in agronomy, he called for the allocation of adequate resources, strategic planning, and policy reforms to support the growth and transformation of the agricultural industry.

The scientist, urged the government to perceive agriculture as a business sector, emphasizing the need for appropriate infrastructure, financing, and technology support.

He highlighted the importance of research and development, calling for increased investments in scientific research to address challenges such as climate change, pest control, soil health, and crop improvement for sustainable agricultural growth.

Emphasizing the need for knowledge transfer and partnerships between research institutions, farmers, and private sector stakeholders, he called for bridging the gap between scientific advancements and on-ground implementation.

He discussed the complexity of food and nutrition insecurity in Ghana, advocating for a comprehensive and coordinated approach involving all stakeholders along the agricultural value chain.

Dr Kanton, proposed the establishment of the “National Union of Ghanaian Farmers” (NUGFA) to bring together key agricultural value chain actors.

He outlined the union’s comprehensive structure, with national, regional, and district offices spread across the country, aiming to address the diverse needs of farmers in different regions effectively.

The primary goals of NUGFA, include promoting a unified and non-partisan voice for Ghanaian farmers, advocating for their rights and interests amidst challenges like climate change, limited access to financing, and inadequate access to modern agricultural technologies.

The union also aims to collaborate with government agencies, research institutions, and the private sector to facilitate knowledge sharing, capacity building, and the adoption of best agriculture practices.

In addition to Dr Kanton’s insights, Dr Enoch Tham-Agyekum, a lecturer at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, emphasized the need for tailored support for Farmers with Disabilities (FWDs).

He called on the government to craft a comprehensive policy dedicated to FWDs, ensuring their unique needs are effectively addressed with special extension packages.

Dr Tham-Agyekum, also highlighted the role of education in equipping extension agents with the necessary skills to engage with FWDs and urged tertiary institutions to revamp their curricula accordingly.

Furthermore, Dr Tham-Agyekum called on agricultural engineers to contribute to the cause by designing specialized tools and implements tailored to the needs of FWDs.

He emphasized that customized farm equipment could significantly enhance the efficiency and productivity of farmers with disabilities, enabling them to overcome physical challenges and work more effectively.