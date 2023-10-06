BusinessMajor 3

Gov’t financing model for infrastructural development is outmoded – Alan Kyerematen

The founder of the Movement for Change, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, has emphasised that his Great Transformational Plan (GTP) contains private sector financing for infrastructural development.

He said the 15 thematic areas of the GTP, will push the transformational agenda for Ghana towards job creation and help address the unemployment situation, particularly of the youth.

The Independent Presidential aspirant, told Kwesi Parker Wilson, host of Oyerepa TV Breakfast

Time on Wednesday that the economy must at all times be strong, hence his position to pursue a vigorous industrialization policy with adequate funding.

The Great Transformational Plan, he said, will basically promote economic stability, Industrialization, agriculture, energy, Health and Education to change Ghana.

Mr Kyerematen pointed to industrialization as the basis of his approach to job creation.

He expressed the hope that Ghana is about to experience a major transformation following political independence. 

He disclosed that he will draw his support from the rank and file of the NDC, NPP, CPP, professionals and  the general public as his Constituency to push the transformational agenda for Ghana and urged the youth to champion the proposed transformational agenda.

