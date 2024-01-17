Atta Akyea asks Ken Ofori-Atta to resign to save himself and the gov’t

The Member of Parliament for Akim Abuakwa South, Samuel Atta Akyea, has urged the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, to consider stepping down for both his own sake and the good of the government.

The calls for Ofori-Atta’s resignation have been growing for months, fueled by the country’s ongoing economic challenges.

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has been especially vocal, repeatedly blaming the Finance Minister for the current fiscal difficulties.

In an interview on Face to Face on Tuesday, January 16, Mr Atta-Akyea emphasized the importance of self-reflection for Mr Ofori-Atta, suggesting that he considers his position for his well-being and that of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

“For me, what is very frightening is the fact that you have a whole army of people saying look you’ve had enough…I think that that could be a way for him to relax. Look at all the burdens on one man. So it is his individual decision to make as to whether he should go or he should continue.”

Atta-Akyea went further, stating that Ofori-Atta’s resignation might even contribute to calmer waters for both the government and the nation.

“He should look at himself and look at all the troubles that everybody believes that I mean when he is not there then the nation will have peace, if that is what is the thinking of the people, I will advise myself. He should save himself and save the government and have his peace because he needs it, a man cannot be troubled in the manner in which he has been troubled,” Mr Atta Akyea said.

Mr Atta Akyea also criticized individuals who blame Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia for the country’s economic woes.

He acknowledged that the economy is not in its best form, describing it as ‘unkind’ and ‘cruel’ for anyone to attribute economic issues in the Akufo-Addo government to Dr Bawumia.

Mr Atta Akyea insisted that the vice president was in a very serious adversary role that prevented him from making some sensitive decisions for the country.