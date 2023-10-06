Idris Elba reveals gold’s untold stories

Idris Elba, known for his roles in “Luther,” “Beast of No Nation,” and “Hijack,” is embarking on an adventurous journey to explore the mysteries, stories, and humanity’s relationship with gold in a new documentary series titled “Gold: A Journey.”

In this captivating documentary, Idris Elba, takes viewers around the world as he conquers his claustrophobia by descending into Canadian mine shafts, explores his heritage in Ghana, and delves into the quest for responsible mining in South Africa.

The series delves into the historical and contemporary significance of gold, from the 1800s Gold Rush that spurred demand for Levi’s jeans to the recent production of a $1 million gold bar in Canada and the search for new gold seams in Peru.

Elba uncovers unique moments and milestones that reveal the human story and socio-economic impact of gold.

“Gold: A Journey” also explores the value of gold past, present, and future, shedding light on its transformative powers on individuals, communities, and economies. It addresses the challenges the gold industry faces today, such as post-mining regeneration, energy consumption, and the future of the gold mining workforce.

Idris Elba on his part expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to explore what gold means to people, history, and tradition.

He highlighted how gold has the power to transform lives and how the documentary has opened his eyes to its profound significance.

The documentary was commissioned to support the World Gold Council’s goal of helping the world understand the value of gold and its transformative potential.

“Gold: A Journey” promises to provide viewers with a deeper understanding of the allure, history, and impact of one of the world’s most precious metals.

On his part, Mr David Tait, Chief Executive Officer, World Gold Council, said: “Gold has a positive impact across the lives of individuals, communities and economies, with much of the story to date left to imagination.

”On behalf of our members and the industry, we are delighted to bring the human stories of gold to life for the first time, working with Idris Elba to explore the value and evolution of gold.”

