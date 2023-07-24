Major Politics

God must line up politicians in this country and lash all of us – Kennedy Agyapong

razak.bawa
2 Min Read

New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential hopeful, Kennedy Agyapong, has said that the political leadership of Ghana have failed Ghanaians.

According to him, most of the political leaders of Ghana are visionless and that is why the country is not able to find solutions to its problems.

Speaking to NPP members in Jirapa, in the Upper West Region, Ken Agyapong said that God must punish all the political leaders of Ghana because, despite all the resources in the country, they have failed.

“God must gather all the politicians in this country and lash all of us. Do you know why?

“I went to the Volta Region, Krachi and this community is by the Volta River, but they were complaining that they did not have water.

More Read

Martin Amidu endorses Dr Bawumia as he jabs other nine candidates

Kennedy Agyapong reminds NPP delegates of his “Obroni Wa Wu” donations
NPP National Council dismisses petition to centralize August 26 special delegates election
Alan Kyeremanten accuses Akufo-Addo of imposing Bawumia on the party ….As 9 NPP flagbearer aspirants petition party

“You have the Volta here but you are going to dig bole holes. What is wrong with us?” he said in Twi.

Agyapong, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, added that the lack of vision of the political leadership of the country is the reason why the country is cheated by foreigners.

He urged the delegates of the NPP in Jirapa to make him their flagbearer because he is the only person the people of Ghana trust.

He added that he has the vision to transform the country and many Ghanaians who are fed-up with politicians have vowed to vote for him to become president if his the candidate of the NPP.

You Might Also Like

Martin Amidu endorses Dr Bawumia as he jabs other nine candidates

Kennedy Agyapong reminds NPP delegates of his “Obroni Wa Wu” donations

NPP National Council dismisses petition to centralize August 26 special delegates election

Alan Kyeremanten accuses Akufo-Addo of imposing Bawumia on the party ….As 9 NPP flagbearer aspirants petition party

Share this Article
Previous Article Current happenings is God’s cleansing of the world- Prophet Kankam
Next Article Cecilia Dapaah arrested by OSP over allegation of corruption
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Martin Amidu endorses Dr Bawumia as he jabs other nine candidates
Major 2 Politics
Bank of Ghana raises policy rate to 30%
Business Major 3
It’s a worry to us – Governor Addison on large volumes of Dollars kept in homes
Business
Cecilia Dapaah arrested by OSP over allegation of corruption
General Major 2
Lost your password?