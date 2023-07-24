Current happenings is God’s cleansing of the world- Prophet Kankam

The leader of the Christ Jesus Of Nazareth For All Freedom Fighters Fellowship, Prophet Emmanuel Attah Kankam, has indicated that the current developments in the world points to cleansing of the human race.

The cleansing, he explained is geared towards the coming of the messiah.

Some of these happenings, he pointed out, are the exposure of the corrupt practices of wicked leaders.

Speaking at a press conference in Accra, the man of God, said what is happening is under the Almighty and the Trinity.

Although, there are religious activities which have turned Companies and Producible Factory Buildings into Churches, Prophet Kankam, said many seem to be drifting away from leading Ghanaians to Heaven.

This notwithstanding, however, he revealed that there is going to be a new world order which will lead Christians to the Covenant with God.

He was optimistic that all sons of men, will be worshipping God only and no other image either in Africa, America or in Asia.

“All these and many more, have been exposed as the same pure idol worshipers of the three great, strong and powerful idol gods of scripture fulfillment,” he noted.

For him, his assertion is an assignment from Christ Jesus to deliver the message to the world.

He, therefore urged all to adhere to the message to derive the expected benefit.