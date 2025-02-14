Ghana’s Parliament turns into wrestling arena: A disgrace to democracy

By Paul Mamattah

Parliament is the heart of democracy, a sacred institution where members gather to represent the people, debate policies, and enact laws for the progress of the nation.

Ghana’s Parliament, often referred to as the “House of Honourable Members,” devolved into a scene more reminiscent of a wrestling arena than a legislative chamber.

Parliament is a place of reasoned debate, where differing opinions are welcomed but expressed with decorum.

Lawmakers are entrusted with the responsibility to serve as the voice of the people, engaging in discussions that shape the future of the country.

The rules of parliamentary engagement exist to maintain order and ensure that all voices are heard in a fair and structured manner.

Parliament is not a battleground for chaos, destruction, unruly behaviour, and settling political scores.

Recent events during vetting proceedings paint a disturbing picture that threatens the dignity of the legislature.

What was meant to be a dignified vetting process for key appointments quickly descended into chaos, as lawmakers exchanged insults, overturned tables, and damaged microphones.

The incident has left many Ghanaians questioning the integrity and decorum of their elected representatives.

Parliament is a sacred institution, a place where laws are crafted, policies are debated, and the future of the nation is shaped.

It is a house of honour where members are expected to conduct themselves with dignity, respect, and a commitment to the democratic process.

However, recent events have tarnished this image, reducing the hallowed chambers to a battleground of egos and tempers.

The chaos erupted during a vetting session, a critical part of the parliamentary process where nominees for public office are scrutinized to ensure their suitability for the roles they are being considered for.

Instead of a rigorous but respectful exchange of ideas, the session turned into a free-for-all. Lawmakers, who are supposed to be the custodians of the nation’s laws, were seen pushing and shoving each other, hurling insults, and even damaging parliament property, including microphones and furniture.

Such behaviour is not only unbecoming of elected officials but also a disservice to the people they represent.

Ghanaians expect their lawmakers to be role models and to demonstrate maturity and restraint, even in the face of disagreement.

Instead, the world witnessed a spectacle that undermined the very principles of democracy and good governance.

The incident raises serious questions about the state of Ghana’s political culture. While healthy debate and differing opinions are essential components of a functioning democracy, there is no place for physical altercations and destructive behaviour in a legislative setting.

The actions of these lawmakers not only disrespect the institution of Parliament but also erode public trust in the political process.

It is imperative that the leadership of Parliament takes swift and decisive action to address this issue. Those responsible for the chaos must be held accountable, and measures must be put in place to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future.

This could include stricter enforcement of parliamentary rules, mandatory conflict resolution training for members, and sanctions for those who engage in disruptive behaviour.

Moreover, this incident should serve as a wake-up call for all Ghanaians. The people must demand better from their elected representatives.

Democracy is not just about voting; it is about holding leaders accountable and ensuring that they uphold the values of integrity, respect, and service to the nation.

In conclusion, the transformation of Ghana’s Parliament into a wrestling arena is a sad reflection of the current state of political discourse in the country.

It is a reminder that democracy is fragile and requires constant vigilance to protect it from the corrosive effects of intolerance and incivility.

The honourable members of Parliament must remember that they are there to serve the people, not to destroy furniture, microphones, or each other. The nation deserves better, and it is time for lawmakers to rise to the occasion.