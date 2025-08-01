Ghana’s Foreign minister warns against disrespect for laws, emphasizes Pan-African unity with Nigeria

Ghana’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, made a heartfelt appeal to Nigerian citizens living in Ghana, urging them to respect the country’s laws to help safeguard the long-standing friendship between the two West African nations.

The Minister’s remarks followed the fallout from a recent viral video that triggered public anger among Ghanaians.

The video, allegedly featuring a Nigerian national making derogatory and inflammatory comments, caused significant tension online and sparked concern about bilateral relations.

Addressing the press , Minister Ablakwa, noted that while the individual involved had apologized publicly and shown genuine remorse, the incident served as a reminder of the need for cultural sensitivity, mutual respect, and above all, legal compliance.

“Let me be clear: every foreign national in Ghana is welcome but welcome under the rule of law. If you respect our laws, you are our friend. If you don’t, you will face the consequences,” the Minister stated.

He emphasized that the Government of Ghana will continue to protect all legal residents, including Nigerians, but will not tolerate individuals who flout Ghanaian laws or promote division.

“We are proud of our hospitality. But even the Nigerian Government, as you can see, supports lawful conduct and accountability. We are working together to ensure that respect is mutual,” he added.

Minister Ablakwa, commended Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu and his envoys for their mature and diplomatic handling of the situation. He described their recent visit to Ghana as a “message of peace” and a powerful example of Pan-African cooperation.

“We must never forget that over 500,000 Ghanaians live in Nigeria. Just as we expect them to be treated well, we must also show that same courtesy to Nigerians in Ghana,” he said.

The Minister also touched on the shared history between Ghana and Nigeria, highlighting the deep cultural ties, including common ethnic origins among groups like the Ewe and Ga.

He pointed to past episodes—such as the “Ghana Must Go” crisis and the Aliens Compliance Order—as cautionary tales about the dangers of mistrust and miscommunication.

“We’ve seen what happens when things are mismanaged. We don’t want to go back to those dark chapters. This is why I urge the media and the public to avoid fueling tensions”, he admonished.

He urged all foreign nationals to abide by local laws, avoid divisive behavior, and embrace the Pan-African ideals of unity and cooperation.

“Let us remember the vision of Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah. Our borders are artificial. What unites us is far stronger than what divides us”, he stressed.

In her remarks, the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Nigeria H:E Bianca Odejwu-Okujwu, admitted that the content of the video was capable of causing irreversible damage and inflaming passion.

“These kinds of viral videos,” she said firmly, “are capable of causing irreversible damage”, she noted .

“They inflame passion,” she warned. “They stir up fear. And they can put innocent lives and properties at risk within hours.”

H:E Odegwu-Okujwu, explained that the Nigerian government had taken the matter seriously and expressed deep concern all levels.