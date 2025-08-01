GES closes down schools affected by violence to protect students

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has announced the temporary closure of three Senior High Schools in northern Ghana, Bawku SHS, Nalerigu SHS, and Zuarungu SHS, after a week marked by tragedy, injuries, and property destruction.

Between 20th and 26th July, the affected schools experienced violent incidents that tragically resulted in the loss of student lives, several injuries, and significant damage to facilities, throwing academic activity into chaos and leaving students and staff traumatized.

Describing the attacks as “deeply distressing,” the GES strongly condemned the acts of violence, calling them a threat to the sanctity and safety of Ghana’s educational institutions.

The temporary closures, the GES stated, are intended to ensure the protection of lives and property while comprehensive safety assessments are conducted.

In a press release signed by Daniel Fenyi, Head of Public Relations at the Ghana Education Service, the GES expressed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and assured them of full institutional support.

“We stand with the affected school communities in this difficult moment,” the statement read.

“The GES, in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and other key stakeholders, is taking urgent steps to manage the crisis while safeguarding the academic future of all students involved.”

As part of immediate interventions, GES announced that SHS 3 students who are preparing to sit for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) will be accommodated under special arrangements to write their exams in secure and controlled environments.

Plans are currently underway to identify and prepare safe examination centres for this purpose, according to the release?

For SHS 1 and 2 students, the service says it is exploring alternative learning pathways, including remote learning options, to minimize the disruption to their education during the campus closures. Further details will be communicated in the coming days.

In addition to academic arrangements, psychosocial support is being rolled out to help both students and staff deal with the emotional and psychological impact of the violent events. Counselling services are being reinforced across affected communities.

The GES also acknowledged the swift action of the Ministry of the Interior in facilitating the safe evacuation of students from the troubled schools. Security agencies have since intensified efforts to restore calm and prevent further violence.

“As we move forward, we urge all stakeholders , parents, community leaders, and law enforcement, to collaborate in restoring peace and discipline in our schools,” the statement emphasized.

The GES reiterated its commitment to ensuring safe and conducive learning environments across the country and called on the public to support ongoing efforts to protect students, teachers, and school property.