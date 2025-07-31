GeneralMajor 2

Commercial transport operators issue stern warning to roads minister: “Enough talk, fix the roads”

The commercial transport operators have issued a direct and forceful warning to the Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwame Governs Agbodza, demanding immediate action to fix the country’s deteriorating road network.

In a press release dated 31 July, 2025, and circulated to all media houses and stakeholders, the operators expressed frustration over what they described as the Minister’s failure to move beyond public rhetoric to deliver actual improvements on the ground.

“We appreciate his rhetoric on improving the road network, but we demand more action and less talking,” the release stated. “The state of our roads is a perennial issue that affects our operations and livelihoods.”

Led by key figures in the transport sector, including Asonaba Nana Wiredu (Acting Chairman of Commercial Transport Operators), Charles Danso (Chairman of the Ghana Committed Drivers Association), and Yaw Barimah (PRO of the True Drivers Union), the statement outlined three major demands:

  1. Tangible Results: The group wants to see visible improvements in road conditions and infrastructure projects—not just policy statements or media engagements.
  2. Accountability: They called for regular, transparent updates on the status of road projects, including how funds are being utilized.
  3. Stakeholder Engagement: The operators are pushing for consistent and meaningful consultation with transport unions and stakeholders in the planning and execution of road projects.

The operators underscored the vital role they play in the country’s economy and warned that their patience is wearing thin. “We urge Hon. Minister for Roads and Highways to take our concerns seriously and demonstrate his commitment… We will not tolerate empty promises,” the statement read.

While they expressed willingness to collaborate with the Ministry for the greater good, the operators made it clear that inaction would no longer be accepted.

The call to action is the latest in a series of public criticisms aimed at the government’s perceived slow pace of road development, particularly in key transport corridors across the country.

