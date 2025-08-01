Cyber fraud trafficking of men on the rise — Minister urges stronger legal reforms

By Patrick Biddah

The Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection has, Naa Momo Lartey, has called for an urgent amendment to Ghana’s Human Trafficking Act 2005 (Act 694) to respond to emerging trends in trafficking, especially the increasing exploitation of young men in cyber fraud schemes.

The call was made on Wednesday, July 30, when the Minister addressed participants at the climax of the World Day Against Human Trafficking, following a 2-kilometre awareness walk through the streets of Accra.

The walk was attended by members of the Ghana Police Service, Ghana Immigration Service, civil society organisations, and students.

In her address, the Minister stressed that while Ghana has made significant progress in the fight against human trafficking over the past two decades, the dynamics of trafficking are changing, and the legal framework must be strengthened to meet current realities.

“We are witnessing a disturbing increase in the trafficking of young Ghanaian men into organised cybercrime rings both within and outside our borders.

These men are lured with promises of tech jobs or quick money, only to be held in confined conditions, forced to carry out internet fraud under threats of violence,” she stated.

She emphasized that the current legislation, which is the Human Trafficking Act, 2005 (Act 694) and its amendment while robust at the time, does not fully capture these evolving forms of exploitation, especially cyber-enabled crimes and cross-border syndicates that target unsuspecting victims.

“We need stronger deterrents, clearer definitions, and more responsive tools that empower law enforcement and social protection systems to act quickly and effectively,” she added.

The Minister also acknowledged the efforts of security agencies, social workers, and frontline responders in rescuing victims and prosecuting traffickers, noting that a coordinated approach is essential for long-term impact.

The 2-kilometre walk was part of activities to climax the World Day Against Human Trafficking, held under the global theme: “Leave No One Behind: Breaking Barriers, Building Bridges.” Participants held placards with messages like “Stop Modern Day Slavery”, “Protect the Vulnerable”, and “Cyber Fraud is Trafficking Too.”

The Wednesday event was under the theme: Human Trafficking Law @20 :The Journey So Far In Ghana

As Ghana marks 20 years since the passage of the Human Trafficking Act, the Minister urged Parliament, policymakers, and all stakeholders to consider a comprehensive review of the law, with particular focus on emerging trends such as cyber fraud, forced online labor, and digital exploitation.

“Human trafficking is not static. As traffickers evolve, so must our laws. We must act now because every delay puts more lives at risk,” the Minister concluded.