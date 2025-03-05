Ghana, MTN sign MoU to boost digital skills training

Ghana’s Minister for Communications and Digitalisation, Sam Nartey George, has announced a strategic partnership between the Government of Ghana and MTN Ghana, to further the country’s digital skills agenda at the Mobile World Congress 2025 in Barcelona.

Mr George, led a ministry delegation to meet with MTN Group CEO, Ralph Mupita and Group Senior Vice President, Eben Asante, to discuss improving service quality and customer experience in Ghana.

A key outcome of the engagement was the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Ministry and MTN Ghana to support the implementation of the One Million Coders Programme (OMCP)—a flagship initiative of President John Dramani Mahama.

“The OMCP is an ambitious plan to train one million Ghanaians in digital skills. It is a collaborative effort between the government and private sector players like MTN,” Mr George stated.

He further revealed that, President Mahama, would perform the official launch of the programme in the coming days as part of his 120-day social contract commitments.

“This partnership demonstrates our commitment to ensuring that Ghanaian youth are equipped with the digital skills necessary to thrive in the global economy,” the Minister added.

The One Million Coders Programme, is expected to play a crucial role in Ghana’s digital transformation strategy by fostering innovation and entrepreneurship through ICT training.

With this agreement, MTN Ghana, will provide technical and financial support to enhance the programme’s implementation and ensure that Ghana remains competitive in the digital economy.

Mr George, reaffirmed the government’s dedication to leveraging technology for national development, stating, “We will continue working with industry stakeholders to build a digitally inclusive society that benefits every Ghanaian.”