Samuel George urges Commonwealth states to unite on digital policy at ITU conference

The Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George, has urged Commonwealth member states to coordinate their positions and strengthen cooperation to advance shared interests at the ongoing International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Plenipotentiary Conference 2026 in Doha, Qatar.

Speaking as Chair of the Commonwealth ITU Group at a high-level roundtable of member states, he said collective action was essential to shaping global telecommunications and digital policies, particularly on issues affecting developing countries and underserved populations.

He noted that approximately two billion people remain unconnected globally, and urged the Commonwealth to use its collective influence to promote universal connectivity, digital inclusion and equitable access to emerging technologies.

The minister acknowledged that member states have different priorities but said their shared interests provide a basis for cooperation. He cited spectrum access and satellite connectivity as key concerns for small island states, investment and last-mile connectivity for developing countries, and innovation and security for more advanced economies.

He urged delegates to identify common ground, agree on coordinated positions during committee and plenary deliberations, and develop an action plan to strengthen the group’s influence throughout the conference.

The roundtable also offered candidates from Commonwealth countries seeking positions within the ITU an opportunity to present their cases and seek support from fellow member states.

Ghana, which currently chairs the Commonwealth ITU Group, is seeking re-election to the ITU Council for Region D and the Radio Regulations Board (RRB).

George said Ghana would present its case alongside other candidates, stressing the need to provide all contestants with a fair opportunity to engage member states and solicit their support.

He called on Commonwealth members to harmonise their positions, strengthen mutual support and work towards an inclusive, secure and resilient digital future.

He said the strength of the Commonwealth lies in its ability to bring together countries of different sizes and levels of development to achieve outcomes they might struggle to secure individually.

Ghana’s chairmanship of the group provides a platform for the country to facilitate dialogue, build consensus and advance the collective interests of member states in shaping global telecommunications.