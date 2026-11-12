GeneralMajor 3

$10bn New Economy plan to dominate 2027 Budget presentation

3 Min Read
3 Min Read
Cassiel Ato Forson/infrastructure/2025 Mid-Year Budget Statement

Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson is expected to outline the government’s strategy for mobilising US$10 billion for its New Economy programme when he presents the 2027 Budget Statement and Economic Policy to Parliament today, Thursday, November 12.

The presentation, scheduled for 6:00 pm, will set out the government’s fiscal priorities and economic policy direction for 2027 as it seeks to consolidate recent gains and drive investment, production and job creation.

The proposed New Economy programme, announced by President John Dramani Mahama, is intended to mobilise US$10 billion over four years, from 2027 to 2030.

It is aimed at transforming Ghana into a productive, competitive, diversified, technology-driven and inclusive economy by strengthening local industries, adding value to natural resources and expanding opportunities for businesses and young people.

The programme identifies commercial agriculture and agribusiness, energy, critical minerals and value addition, textiles and garments, tourism, the creative economy and pharmaceutical manufacturing as strategic areas for investment.

More Read

Government rules out new taxes in 2027 Budget

Jobs, cost of living dominate expectations ahead of 2027 Budget – CERPA survey
Parliament to receive 2027 Budget at 6pm on November 12
Rice importers face proposed 50% local purchase requirement for permits

The 2027 Budget is expected to provide details on the funding arrangements, the role of private investors and how the government intends to ensure that investments produce measurable economic benefits.

The government’s decision not to rely on expensive borrowing from the international capital market to finance the programme is expected to bring domestic resource mobilisation and private-sector investment into sharper focus.

Beyond the New Economy agenda, Dr Forson is expected to present an account of Ghana’s economic performance in 2026 and outline measures relating to inflation, economic growth, public debt, revenue collection, government expenditure and foreign reserves.

The economy grew by 6 per cent in real terms in the second quarter of 2026, above the government’s annual growth target of 4.8 per cent.

Inflation declined significantly earlier in the year, reaching 3.2 per cent in March, before rising for three consecutive months to 5.5 per cent in October.

Gross international reserves were recorded at 4.2 months of import cover in August 2026, exceeding the minimum target of three months.

The budget comes as government faces expectations to translate macroeconomic improvements into stronger economic activity and better living conditions.

Businesses, organised labour, civil society groups and economic analysts are expected to assess the proposed allocations, particularly in relation to domestic revenue mobilisation, expenditure controls, arrears clearance and debt sustainability.

The implementation of flagship programmes and the adequacy of funding for critical sectors are also likely to feature in parliamentary scrutiny.

The government will be expected to demonstrate how its spending and investment plans will generate employment, improve public services, expand infrastructure and create conditions for businesses to grow.

The budget is therefore expected to provide a clearer account of how the government’s economic recovery agenda will move from stabilisation to production, industrial expansion and broader economic opportunities.

You Might Also Like

Government rules out new taxes in 2027 Budget

Jobs, cost of living dominate expectations ahead of 2027 Budget – CERPA survey

Parliament to receive 2027 Budget at 6pm on November 12

Rice importers face proposed 50% local purchase requirement for permits

Share this Article
Previous Article Cocaine Spain seizes 2.6 tonnes of cocaine shipped through Tema Port
Next Article Police arrest two over GH¢20m suspected counterfeit GTP fabrics

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Mahama says Heritage Series banknotes will turn everyday transactions into history lessons
General Major 2
Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah
Manhyia South MP secures court order for release of passport
General Major 2
Michael Carrick
Manchester United sack Carrick, prepare to appoint Pochettino
Major 4 Sports
Dead/Aboabo/Galamsey/Assin Fosu
Two children feared dead after bus plunges into ditch at Kwameprakrom
General Major 3
Lost your password?