GeneralMajor 3

GAWU partners North Dayi District to empower community to eradicate  child labor

razak.bawa
4 Min Read

By Patrick Biddah

The General Agricultural   Workers Union (GAWU) of the Trades Union Congress (TUC] has stepped up its collaborative efforts to curb Child labor and forced labour in the country.

In view of this, it has distributed reflective jackets and identity cards to members of the Community Child Protection Committee to intensify the monitoring, education and rescue of children in child labor in the North Dayi district.  

The General Secretary of GAWU, Mr Andy Tagoe, who led  the donation at Anfoega in the North Dayi District of the Volta region on Thursday, October 3rd , 2024,  expressed the need to  sustain the efforts at  driving children out of the menace of Child Labour .

These efforts, he emphasized has resulted in some children going back to school, following their rescue.

More Read

GAWU supports Aveme D/A Primary with modern playground  equipment

Ghana’s food security under siege due to galamsey- GAWU blows alarm
Fludor Ghana Limited and ICI partner to tackle Child Labour in Cocoa value-chains
American TV Channel uncovers ghastly child labour in Ghana’s cocoa farms

The rescue, according to him has opened the eyes of children to seek opportunities in white collar jobs in future after their education.

For some of the children who fell victim to child labor, Mr Tagoe, revealed that these children needed just a little financial push to be in school and it is for this reason that GAWU and its partnering unions and institutions, such as the cocoa board, Oil Palm producers, as well as the Ministry of Food and Agriculture have been filling that gap.

He expressed his gratitude to the North Dayi District for welcoming GAWU into the district so well that their relationship has grown from strength to strength, making the children become the bigger beneficiaries.

He said  the misconceptions of GAWU being noted for industrial action and demonstration is not always the case,  but rather a union committed to advancing the course of children and promoting decent work and that of  any other related body.

In his remarks before the distribution, the Chief Executive Officer for North  Dayi, Edmund Atta Kudjo, commended GAWU for sticking to its  objective of  eradicating Child Labour in his district for the past two years which has seen significant number  of children being rescued.

He further expressed his delight about the  fact that GAWU has extended its assistance to all manner of people in the district irrespective of their political party  backgrounds .

As part of the donation , there was a training workshop for Journalists on child labor reporting.

It had in attendance members of the Community Child Protection Committee who had first hand information into the  workings of Journalists .

The Vice  President of the Social Mobilisation Partners Against Child Labour ( SOMOPAC) , Madam Lucy Baagyei- Danso in a presentation, encouraged  Journalists to  visit communities affected and exposed to child labour in order to gather first hand information.

She further entreated Journalists to be abreast with legislation on child labor which will guide their reports.

For her, collaborations among  Journalists, communities , policy makers  and law enforcers will continue to help win the fight against child labour.

You Might Also Like

GAWU supports Aveme D/A Primary with modern playground  equipment

Ghana’s food security under siege due to galamsey- GAWU blows alarm

Fludor Ghana Limited and ICI partner to tackle Child Labour in Cocoa value-chains

American TV Channel uncovers ghastly child labour in Ghana’s cocoa farms

Share this Article
Previous Article Otchere-Darko slams “devilish” rumors about Bediatuo’s health
Next Article GAWU supports Aveme D/A Primary with modern playground  equipment
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

GAWU supports Aveme D/A Primary with modern playground  equipment
General Major 2
GAWU partners North Dayi District to empower community to eradicate  child labor
General Major 3
Otchere-Darko slams “devilish” rumors about Bediatuo’s health
General Major 1
Furious Akufo-Addo considers arrests & prosecutions over ECG mismanagement
Business Major 1
Lost your password?