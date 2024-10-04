Otchere-Darko slams “devilish” rumors about Bediatuo’s health

…Cries out “the hatred is deep and scary”

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, cousin to President Nana Akufo-Addo, has expressed concern over what he describes as “deep” “devilish” “scary” hatred among Ghanaians, with some individuals wishing harm on others.

This comes after rumours circulated about the death of Nana Asante Bediatuo, the flamboyant Executive Secretary to the President, who is currently receiving medical treatment in the United States.

The Jubilee House, confirmed that Bediatuo is undergoing medical care after falling ill, while on official duty, but did not disclose the nature of his illness.

Prior to the official statement signed by Eugene Arhin, Director of Communications at the Presidency, multiple unsubstantiated claims circulated, with some alleging that Bediatuo, had died, following a massive stroke or after undergoing a 10-hour brain surgery in New York.

Disturbed by the rumours, Otchere-Darko, took to Facebook on October 1, 2024, to debunk the false reports, stating, “Rumours will kill you long before your death. It is not true. Stop spreading falsehood!”

He continued his concerns the next day, lamenting the level of animosity online, posting: “The hatred is deep and scary. To wish a fellow human being dead and be disappointed he is still alive is devilishly debased. Anger, says Aristotle, can be cured by time; but hatred cannot.”

Despite the clarification from the Presidency and assurances that Bediatuo’s condition is stable, the rumours, have persisted.

Speculation is rife that as a traditional leader in Kyebi, Bediatuo’s death would not be made public until traditional rites are performed.

The Jubilee House’s official statement on October 2, reassured the public that Bediatuo, is expected to make a full recovery, stating, “He is currently in stable condition and responding well to treatment. According to the medical team, Nana Bediatuo Asante’s recovery is on track, and we remain hopeful for his swift return to full strength.”

The statement, also called for prayers and support for Bediatuo and his family during this difficult time, though it did little to quell the ongoing speculation regarding his health.

Gabby and Bediatuo, have had their differences over many things despite working together in the same law firm; Ampem Chambers in Accra. However, over the years, they have always looked out for their bigger cousin, Nana Akufo-Addo, for whom they did everything to make President after several attempts.