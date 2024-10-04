GeneralMajor 1

Otchere-Darko slams “devilish” rumors about Bediatuo’s health

razak.bawa
3 Min Read

…Cries out “the hatred is deep and scary”

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, cousin to President Nana Akufo-Addo, has expressed concern over what he describes as “deep” “devilish” “scary” hatred among Ghanaians, with some individuals wishing harm on others.

This comes after rumours circulated about the death of Nana Asante Bediatuo, the flamboyant Executive Secretary to the President, who is currently receiving medical treatment in the United States.

The Jubilee House, confirmed that Bediatuo is undergoing medical care after falling ill, while on official duty, but did not disclose the nature of his illness.

Prior to the official statement signed by Eugene Arhin, Director of Communications at the Presidency, multiple unsubstantiated claims circulated, with some alleging that Bediatuo, had died, following a massive stroke or after undergoing a 10-hour brain surgery in New York.

More Read

Multiple claims on Nana Asante Bediatuo’s health

Akufo-Addo cutting US$5 million for Bediatuo’s daughter’s musical party
Parliament rubbishes charges against Bagbin by Jubilee House boys
John Mahama criticizes President Akufo-Addo’s Secretary for disrespectful letter to Parliament on Anti-Gay Bill

Disturbed by the rumours, Otchere-Darko, took to Facebook on October 1, 2024, to debunk the false reports, stating, “Rumours will kill you long before your death. It is not true. Stop spreading falsehood!”

He continued his concerns the next day, lamenting the level of animosity online, posting: “The hatred is deep and scary. To wish a fellow human being dead and be disappointed he is still alive is devilishly debased. Anger, says Aristotle, can be cured by time; but hatred cannot.”

Despite the clarification from the Presidency and assurances that Bediatuo’s condition is stable, the rumours, have persisted.

Speculation is rife that as a traditional leader in Kyebi, Bediatuo’s death would not be made public until traditional rites are performed.

The Jubilee House’s official statement on October 2, reassured the public that Bediatuo, is expected to make a full recovery, stating, “He is currently in stable condition and responding well to treatment. According to the medical team, Nana Bediatuo Asante’s recovery is on track, and we remain hopeful for his swift return to full strength.”

The statement, also called for prayers and support for Bediatuo and his family during this difficult time, though it did little to quell the ongoing speculation regarding his health.

Gabby and Bediatuo, have had their differences over many things despite working together in the same law firm; Ampem Chambers in Accra. However, over the years, they have always looked out for their bigger cousin, Nana Akufo-Addo, for whom they did everything to make President after several attempts.  

You Might Also Like

Multiple claims on Nana Asante Bediatuo’s health

Akufo-Addo cutting US$5 million for Bediatuo’s daughter’s musical party

Parliament rubbishes charges against Bagbin by Jubilee House boys

John Mahama criticizes President Akufo-Addo’s Secretary for disrespectful letter to Parliament on Anti-Gay Bill

Share this Article
Previous Article Furious Akufo-Addo considers arrests & prosecutions over ECG mismanagement
Next Article GAWU partners North Dayi District to empower community to eradicate  child labor
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

GAWU supports Aveme D/A Primary with modern playground  equipment
General Major 2
GAWU partners North Dayi District to empower community to eradicate  child labor
General Major 3
Otchere-Darko slams “devilish” rumors about Bediatuo’s health
General Major 1
Furious Akufo-Addo considers arrests & prosecutions over ECG mismanagement
Business Major 1
Lost your password?