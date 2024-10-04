GAWU supports Aveme D/A Primary with modern playground  equipment

By Patrick Biddah

The General Agricultural and Workers Union (GAWU) of the Trades Union Congress (TUC) has gone to the rescue of the Aveme Gboxome DA Primary by providing playground equipment and other child support learning materials .

Located in the North Dayi District of the Volta region, pupils in Aveme DA primary, are mostly children rescued from child labor activities on the Volta Lake and from farms.

The General Secretary of GAWU, Mr Andy Tagoe, in a brief remarks to donate the playground equipment, reiterated the need to find a way to make staying in school attractive to the kids , hence the multi-purpose playground equipment.

The playground equipment which is otherwise known as ‘ seesaw’ also came with branded tee shirts for the kindergarten kids .

In order to sustain the progress made in eradicating child labor from the area, GAWU together with the district, have formed anti-child labour clubs with the school children as members who serve as a task force to further report other children still engaged in child labor for the purposes of rescuing them.

The GAWU General Secretary, praised the teachers who have also helped in diverse ways by sometimes funding teaching and learning activities from their personal resources, in order to keep the children in school

An elated Headteacher of the school, Mr Samuel Srem-Sai, who spoke to Journalists, said they would continue to do their best to give the children a future.

He was grateful for the donations and appealed for the provision of more exercise books.

From a population of 133 last year, the Headteacher revealed that the number has increased to 158 this year which is pointing to more and more children finding their way into the classroom rather than engaging in child labor.