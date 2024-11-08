40th Farmers Day: regulate the use of pesticides- GAWU tells govt

The General Agricultural Workers’ Union (GAWU) of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) is calling on government to institute a regulation on the use of pesticides in the country

According to GAWU, proper regulation will protect the farmers, their children and Ghanaians as a whole in view of the indiscriminate and unapproved use of pesticides which endangers human lives.

Making the call in a press release on the occasion to mark the 40th edition of National Farmers Day, the General Secretary of GAWU, Mr Andy Tagoe, who signed the release explained that a regulation will see to the safe transportation into our towns of pesticides and its responsibly usage.

“Proper regulation will protect our farmers, their children, and all Ghanaians from the potential hazards of chemical exposure”, he stressed.

Aside calling on government for the need for legislation, GAWU entreated the government to also prioritize occupational safety and health in the agricultural sector.

“Farming is not just a livelihood; it is a critical business that requires protective measures for those who labor in the fields”, he pointed out.

In his view, promoting decent work for farmers is essential to safeguarding their well-being and dignity and there can be no other time than now.

This year’s theme for the Farmers’ Day, which is “Building Climate-Resilient Agriculture for Sustainable Food Security” , according to Mr Tagoe , reflects the impact climate changes possess on agriculture.

In light of this, he said GAWU advocates for the adoption of climate-smart agricultural practices with provision of quality and drought-resistant seeds, soil and land management, integrated pest management and an expansion in irrigation infrastructure.

The General Secretary, who touched on a wild-range of issues, further tasked government to address the pressing issues impacting food production in Ghana, with a particular mention of the menace of illegal mining, or “galamsey”.

This practice, he reiterated continues to threaten rural communities, polluting water sources and compromising the land farmers depend on.

In order to get their commitment, he also called on the various political parties to prioritise agriculture in their respective manifestos.

Despite their contributions, Mr. Tagoe indicated that many of their farmers, particularly food crop producers, remain among the poorest because of the numerous challenges they face, including post-harvest losses, unfair pricing, inadequate access to inputs, the severe impacts of climate change and now the galamsey menace.

With a concerted effort with all stakeholders, he gave the assurance that they would continue to advocate for policies that move farmers out of poverty and secure their future.