Akufo-Addo’s avowals at the 40th National Farmers Awards

By Prince Ahenkorah

The President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has once again reiterated his commitment to ensure free, fair, and transparent elections in the upcoming 2024 elections.

He made this declaration at the 40th National Farmers’ Day celebration and dinner night, which was held at the Alisa Hotel, Accra, on November 8, 2024.

The president indicated his excitement about celebrating his last Farmers’ Day with the farmers as president of the country and affirmed his commitment to ensuring peace in the coming elections.

The president said, “Ladies and gentlemen, as we approach the 2024 general elections, let me make one thing absolutely clear: I am unwavering in my commitment to ensure free, fair, and transparent elections.”

“Ghana’s democracy is a treasure we have all fought to build, and it is a legacy that must be protected. The sovereign will of the Ghanaians will be upheld, and any attempt to disrupt the peace or undermine the democratic process will be met with the full weight of the law,” Akufo- Addo said.

He further affirmed that “Let there be no doubt, our democracy will remain strong, and the people’s choice will prevail, not that of any desperate, ambitious politician or party.”

He expressed gratitude to the people of Ghana for giving him the opportunity to serve as president for two consecutive terms.

President Akufo-Addo, reaffirmed his commitment to the agriculture sector by announcing a notable increase in the cocoa producer price, raising it from GH₵3,000 to GH₵3,100 per 64 kg bag.

This adjustment, which represents a slight rise from the previous rate set in September for the 2024/2025 crop season, aims to align cocoa prices with prevailing market conditions and provide crucial support to Ghanaian cocoa farmers.

This increase translates to GH₵49,600 per tonne, offering farmers a better return on their hard work in light of the various economic challenges they face.

“I have a final statement to make to our cocoa farmers. On the advice of the producer price review committee, I announce an increase in the producer price of cocoa from GH₵48,000 to GH₵49,600 per tonne, representing an increase from GH₵3,000 per bag to GH₵3,100 per bag,” Akufo-Addo said.

“This is my instruction to the minister to ensure that as market prices change, there are periodic reviews to restore farmer income.”

Speaking on scholarships for cocoa farmers’ children at the tertiary level, the president said, “Furthermore, Cocobod and its scholarship program, as we know it, was a source of relief for many parents in paying their wards’ fees. With the implementation of the free SHS policy, the objective is become root. Today, I’ve directed Cocobod to provide scholarships to every cocoa farmer’s child at the tertiary level.”

This means all wards of cocoa farmers qualify for free tertiary education through the cocoa scholarship.

Also, the National Farmers’ Day celebration was climaxed with awards, as it is done every year.

This year, Nana Owusu Achiaw, a distinguished farmer from the Sekyere Central District in the Ashanti Region, has been named the Overall Best National Farmer for 2024.

For this prestigious honor, Nana Owusu Achiaw received a cash prize of GH¢1 million, sponsored by the Agricultural Development Bank.

With an impressive farming journey spanning 50 years, Nana Owusu, has established North American Farms, an enterprise that currently employs 168 workers and cultivates a diverse array of crops, including cocoa and cashew.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, alongside AlhassanYakubu-Tali, Managing Director of ADB PLC, presented the award to the 40th National Best Farmer.

Among the other notable awardees, the first runner-up in the Overall National Best Farmer category was Nassam Fuseini from the Yendi Municipality in the Northern Region, who received a tractor, trailer, disc plough, and a boom sprayer, sponsored by Ghana Exim Bank.

The second runner-up, Ransford Kwaku Otopa Atiemo from the Ayensuano District in the Eastern Region, was awarded a tractor with implements, courtesy of Stanbic Bank.

In various categories, Noah Obeng from the Atebubu-Amantin District in the Bono East Region, claimed the National Best Livestock Farmer Award, receiving GH¢200,000 sponsored by the government.

Ernestina Osei Tutu, from Akwapim North Municipality in the Eastern Region was honored as the National Best Female Farmer, taking home GH¢200,000 along with a standard tractor and accessories provided by the Alliance for Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA).

Additionally, the National Best Female Farmer will participate in capacity-building training and a study tour with 29 regional and district counterparts.

Stephen Addo, from the Sene West District in the Bono East Region was recognized as the National Best Physically Challenged Farmer, also receiving a cash prize of GH¢200,000 from the government.

The National Best Fish Farmer award went to Ebenezer Dzikunu Nyagble from Afadjato South in the Volta Region, while the title of National Best Overall Fisher was awarded to Wiebukanga Mensah from Wa West in the Upper West Region. Christopher Ackon from Komenda in the Central Region won the National Best Marine Fisher Award.

Additional awards, included National Best Fish Processor, which went to Victoria Atsa from East Gonja in the Savannah Region; Nettesheim Kwame Damoah from Cape Coast in the Central Region, who received the National Best Most Outstanding Fisheries Enforcement award; and Nana Jojo Solomon from Elmina in the Central Region, honored as the National Best Most Outstanding Personality for Sustainable Development and Artisanal Fisheries.

At the regional level, Naba John Tia from Talensi District was named the Overall Best Farmer for the Upper East Region, while Alhaji Jibiliru Nankpa from Sissala East was recognized for the Upper West Region.

Other regional winners, included Imoro Sulley from West Mamprusi (North East Region), Patience Nkara Kpiniong from Central Gonja (Savannah Region), and several others from different regions, each honored for their contributions to agriculture.

In addition, Winifred Batabana from the Savannah Region was named the National Best Shea Nut Picker, Victor Benefo from the Eastern Region received the National Best Coffee Farmer Award, and Yaa Adjeley from the Western Region was recognized as the National Best Most Enterprising Female Cocoa Farmer.

Solomon Tohola from the Central Region was named the National Best Most Promising Young Cocoa Farmer, while Kwame Alex from the Western Region was awarded the National Best Cocoa Farmer title.

This year’s National Farmers’ Day Awards took place under the theme: “Building Climate-Resilient Agriculture for Sustainable Food Security,” highlighting the nation’s commitment to adapting agricultural practices to address climate change challenges.

The celebration commenced with Agrifest Ghana 2024, a five-day National Agricultural Fair from November 4 to 8, showcasing the country’s diverse agricultural heritage and fostering knowledge sharing among farmers and stakeholders.

While there were no regional celebrations, each region nominated winners for ten regional award categories.

The event, held in the Pavilion of Alisa Hotel, attracted farmers from across the nation, who donned various traditional attires such as kente, kaftan, and smock.

The hardworking farmers and fishermen enjoyed a buffet and live music from a DJ.

The occasion was attended by several regional ministers, including Greater Accra Regional Minister, Nii Kwartei Titus Glover and Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah.