Gaso Petroleum opens 56th station at Ashaiman, NPA boss calls for quality service

The Chief Executive Officer of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Mr Godwin Kudzo Tameklo (Esq.), has urged Gaso Petroleum to prioritise quality service delivery to its customers following the expansion of the company’s operations across Ghana.

He made the call during the launch of Gaso Petroleum’s new service station in Ashaiman on Friday, 29 August 2025, where he commended the company for its achievements since its establishment in 2015.

“You need to improve on customer service, because that is the only way you can retain your customers here. I am impressed with the level of technology deployed in this facility,” he said.

Mr Tameklo further stated that the new facility would create employment opportunities for many young people in the Ashaiman community, aligning with the government’s proposed 24-hour economy.

“With a station of this nature, if you must run a shift, it means you will need more hands, which translates into more jobs for young people. I want to believe that the promoters of this station will work with the district assembly and the police to ensure that whatever you do conforms with the laws of this country,” he added.

He also encouraged Gaso Petroleum to continue maintaining high safety and operational standards, stressing that the NPA would monitor compliance to ensure consumers receive value for money.

For his part, the Chief Executive Officer of the Chamber of Oil Marketing Companies (COMAC), Dr Riverson Oppong, praised the company for its consistency in delivering excellent services over the past 10 years. He noted that Gaso Petroleum’s performance should serve as a model for other Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs).

“Today, we have more than 200 OMCs, and to be in the top ten means you know what you are about. We are looking for companies that are vertically integrated, and Gaso stands out. We see what Gaso is doing, and I believe this is just the beginning. Others can learn from you because you have become an example for upcoming OMCs,” Dr Oppong said.

The Managing Director of Gaso Petroleum, Mr Isaac Asante, assured customers that the company would continue to provide premium-quality services and competitive prices.

“We are ready to offer quality services at competitive prices to meet the needs of our cherished customers. We will ensure that customers get the best experience through the services we provide at this station,” he said.

Mr Asante also emphasised the company’s readiness to partner with government to ensure the success of the 24-hour economy initiative.

“As part of the government’s 24-hour economy agenda, we are ready to support by ensuring that the majority of our fuel stations remain open throughout the day to serve customers,” he added.

Gaso Petroleum’s new ultra-modern service station in Ashaiman is the company’s 56th in Ghana since its establishment in 2015. The facility features a lube bay, convenience shop, office spaces and a food court.