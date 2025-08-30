Cyber fraudsters hijack Google maps to dupe Ghanaians

The Cyber Security Authority (CSA) has issued a stern public alert over a growing wave of online scams that exploit Google Maps and Google Search to impersonate trusted brands in Ghana.

According to the CSA, fraudsters are creating fake online business listings of popular companies and service providers—including Pizza Hut, Pizzaman/Chickenman, Hisense, Bel Aqua, Papaye, Burger King, airlines, courier firms, banks, hotels and even government agencies. These bogus profiles are then pushed to the top of Google search results, luring unsuspecting victims into calling fraudulent hotlines or visiting cloned websites.

The criminals, posing as customer service agents, manipulate victims into disclosing sensitive details such as one-time passwords (OTPs) and PINs. These are then used to siphon money from mobile money wallets or to trick people into paying for goods and services they never receive.

The CSA is urging the public to be extra cautious when relying on Google for contact details. It recommends cross-checking phone numbers and addresses from official websites and verified social media handles rather than trusting search results at face value.

“Top search results do not guarantee authenticity,” the Authority warned, noting that fraudsters often pay to have their fake listings boosted as sponsored ads. Citizens are further advised never to share sensitive information such as PINs and OTPs online and to report suspicious Google Maps entries directly to Google as well as the CSA.

Businesses, on the other hand, are encouraged to proactively monitor their online presence by regularly searching for their brand on Google and social media platforms to identify potential impersonations. The CSA also recommends that organisations secure toll-free numbers or dedicated ranges and actively publicise them to customers.

For individuals who suspect they have been scammed or notice fraudulent listings, the CSA has set up a 24-hour Cybersecurity/Cybercrime Incident Reporting Point of Contact (PoC). Victims can call or text 292, reach out via WhatsApp on 0501603111, or email [email protected] for guidance and assistance.

The Authority stressed that public vigilance and timely reporting are critical to combating this surge in cybercrime.