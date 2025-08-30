SIC financial services gets new board with mandate to regain trust and competitiveness

Deputy Minister for Finance, Thomas Nyarko Ampem, has inaugurated a new Board of Directors for SIC Financial Services Limited, charging them to restore public trust and reposition the company as a strong player in Ghana’s financial industry.

The swearing-in ceremony, held in Accra, comes at a crucial moment as the country’s financial sector continues its recovery from recent turbulence.

Addressing the new board, Ampem underscored the dual responsibility placed on their leadership: rebuilding public confidence in SIC Financial Services and ensuring the company operates with sound governance and competitiveness.

“The board’s mandate is clear: restore public confidence in SIC Financial Services and strategically reposition the company to thrive within the financial industry,” he stated.

The new board brings together senior leaders from the SIC Group and the wider financial sector:

Jonathan Mawuli Dzaisu – Chairperson

Dr. Sa-ad Iddrisu – Managing Director, SIC Financial Services Ltd.

James Agyenim-Boateng – Managing Director, SIC Insurance Plc

Solomon Twum Barima – Managing Director, SIC Life Insurance Company Ltd.

Sakina Oforiwa – SIC Insurance Plc Representative

John Yamptep – SIC Insurance Plc Representative

Buadi Barachel – Independent Director

The inclusion of managing directors from SIC’s sister companies alongside an independent director reflects a strategy of synergy and impartial oversight within the group.

The inauguration of the new board is expected to mark a pivotal step in SIC Financial Services’ efforts to strengthen governance, enhance competitiveness, and restore its standing as a trusted financial institution.