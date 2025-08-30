Mahama bags US$1bn investment deals with Singapore to advance reset agenda

President John Dramani Mahama has secured investment commitments worth over US$1 billion with Singapore to support Ghana’s Reset Agenda, focused on economic growth, infrastructure development and job creation.

The agreements span key sectors including agriculture, hospitality, transport, education, and digital trade, underscoring Ghana’s renewed strategic partnership with Singapore.

Among the major deals, agribusiness giant OLAM has committed US$200 million to establish new projects, including a 43,000-metric ton pasta processing plant scheduled to open next year, alongside feed processing plants for poultry and aquaculture. The projects are expected to generate about 4,000 jobs.

In hospitality, Shangri-La has pledged US$300 million for the construction of an ultra-modern green five-star hotel in Accra. The development will also include a grand shopping mall for local and international brands and a convention centre to position Ghana as West Africa’s leading conference destination.

Other projects under the partnership include:

A 10,000-capacity student hostel for the University of Ghana;

Enhanced security and scanners at Kotoka International Airport;

Expansion of Tema Port and revival of the Tema Dry Dock;

Construction of a new jetty for oil ships;

Road construction testing labs in partnership with Singapore’s Land Transport Authority;

A common payment platform by the central banks of Ghana and Singapore to boost Africa-Asia trade;

A TVET collaboration with the Singapore Institute of Technology to establish a model Accra Institute of Technology;

Execution of projects under the Ghana-Singapore bilateral Carbon Credit Agreement.

Additionally, Ghana and Singapore signed an MoU for regular high-level political consultations, advanced negotiations on a Bilateral Investment Treaty (BIT), and secured support for the Office of the Registrar of Accountability and Leadership (ORAL) through capacity-building for forensic investigators.

Under the public service reset initiative, 18 Chief Directors from Ghana’s Ministries will travel to Singapore in September 2025 for an intensive leadership bootcamp.

President Mahama also confirmed plans to open a Consulate in Singapore by 2026, complementing the recent establishment of Enterprise Singapore in Accra to manage the country’s West African investment portfolio.

Singapore’s President, Tharman Shanmugaratnam, commended Ghana’s renewed commitment, describing President Mahama as “a man on a mission” determined to secure opportunities for the country and its young population.

The strengthening of ties between Ghana and Singapore echoes the historic friendship between Kwame Nkrumah and Lee Kuan Yew, as both nations pursue transformative partnerships for the future.