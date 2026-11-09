Fraudsters exploit TrafficTech-GH rollout to target motorists – CSA

Motorists are being targeted with fraudulent text messages demanding payment for alleged traffic violations as fraudsters exploit the rollout of the Ghana Police Service’s TrafficTech-GH automated enforcement system.

The Cyber Security Authority (CSA) has warned that the messages impersonate TrafficTech-GH and falsely accuse recipients of offences, including speeding, while directing them to fraudulent payment platforms.

In a public alert issued on Monday, November 9, the Authority said the messages contain fabricated ticket and vehicle details intended to convince recipients that they have committed traffic offences and must pay fines.

TrafficTech-GH was rolled out on Sunday, November 1, 2026, by the Ghana Police Service.

The CSA said the fraudulent messages contain embedded links that lead to fake payment portals designed to steal recipients’ financial information.

The portals request sensitive debit and credit card details, including card numbers, expiry dates and Card Verification Values (CVVs).

Fraudsters also provide alternative payment channels, including online links and USSD codes, while using official-sounding language to make the messages appear genuine.

The Authority has advised motorists to treat unsolicited messages demanding payment for traffic offences with caution and avoid clicking on the links provided.

It said genuine traffic violation notifications would come from the official sender ID GPS-MTTD and not an ordinary mobile phone number.

Motorists are also advised to check their Electronic Notice of Violation (ENV) or traffic tickets to confirm the vehicle photograph, registration number, location, date and time of the alleged offence before making payments.

According to the CSA, legitimate payments must be made through the NIB Payment Portal, https://traffictech-ghpay.nib.com.gh, or by dialling 7100# and following the instructions with the relevant ticket number.

It warned motorists against transferring money to personal Mobile Money numbers or making payments through unofficial accounts.

The Authority has provided 0596922402 for enquiries and assistance.

It has also urged victims and persons who suspect cybercrime to report incidents through its 24-hour reporting channels: 292, WhatsApp on 0501603111 or email report@csa.gov.gh.