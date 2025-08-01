GACL MD terminates controversial revenue assurance contract, with no payments made to date

The Managing Director of the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL), Yvonne Nana Afriyie Opare, has terminated the controversial revenue assurance contract with Evatex Logistics Limited, with no payments made to date.

According to documents sighted by JoyNews, Evatex Logistics Limited was formally served with the letter of termination on 28th July 2025.

The Office of the Special Prosecutor is investigating the circumstances under which the contract was awarded to the firm, affiliated with Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Ltd (SML).

The former Board Chairman of the GACL, Paul Adom-Otchere and host of Good Evening Ghana on Metro TV, has been arrested to assist in investigation into the contract.

Evatex Logistics Ltd was contracted by GACL to provide revenue assurance services in respect of cargo at Kotoka International Airport.

The terms of reference indicated that, upon successful completion of the assignment, GACL would pay Evatex Logistics Ltd out of the recouped amount—a fee equivalent to 15%, which shall be charged on the total of the possible royalties unearthed, concealment uncovered and recouped by GACL under the audit assignment.

JoyNews understands that the Evatex assignment at the airport was recently evaluated and that there has been no concealment of revenue brought forward to GACL to date. No payment has so far been made to the firm by GACL since the inception of their operations.

JoyNews has also sighted documents showing that, prior to the Evatex Logistics contract being signed, the MD of GACL had directed a special audit to be carried out at the cargo section of the Kotoka International Airport in June 2024.

The audit findings showed no evidence of undercutting of revenue that would have justified revenue assurance. GACL, however, proceeded to award the contract on the premise that GACL was not going to pay Evatex Logistics Ltd any money until they provided evidence of concealment—which has not happened to date.

JoyNews understands that the decision to terminate the contract was taken due to the fact that no revenue concealment has been unearthed or recouped so far.

The termination clause in the agreement reads as follows:

“A party may terminate this agreement before the expiry, without cause, by giving the other party one month’s prior written notice of its decision to terminate this agreement.”

Investigations by the Special Prosecutor continue, with several more individuals scheduled to be interrogated. The Special Prosecutor’s main focus is the firm’s links with SML, an embattled company which was not party to the GACL revenue assurance contract.

Source: JoyNews