Family Health University College earns a Presidential Charter to become autonomous

Family Health University College (FHUC), has been honored with the prestigious Presidential Charter, and is now Family Health University (FHU), which marks a significant milestone in the history of the Institution. Family Health University has become the first and only private chartered University in Ghana with a Medical School.

His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo conferred the Presidential Charter on the Institution at a ceremony held at the Jubilee House on Thursday, 19th of December, 2024.

The event was attended by dignitaries, which included the Chief of Staff, Senior Government Officials, members of Parliament, Family Health University’s Founders, Council Chairman, and the Registrar.

The Presidential Charter is the highest accolade granted to tertiary institutions in Ghana, signifying autonomy and excellence in education. With this status, Family Health University is now empowered to award its own degrees, diplomas, and certificates.

A Journey of Growth and Dedication

Family Health University’s remarkable journey began humbly in 1997 as a Diagnostic Centre in a garage at 51 Guggisberg Street, Korle Bu. Over the years, it expanded into Family Health Hospital and eventually established its permanent campus in Teshie in 2007. The institution’s commitment to training healthcare professionals led to the creation of the Nursing and Midwifery School in 2009, and Ghana’s first private Medical School in 2014.

In 2016, Family Health University gained University College status, thereby solidifying its vision to be a prime centre for the education and training of health professionals for the advancement of human health.

A Commitment to Excellence

Receiving the Presidential Charter reflects Family Health University’s dedication to fostering innovation, advancing educational opportunities, and making meaningful contributions to society. The institution has been at the forefront of groundbreaking research, impactful community outreach, global partnerships, and preparing future leaders in healthcare.

In his statement, Professor E.Y. Kwawukume, Vice Chancellor and Founder of Family Health University, expressed gratitude to His Excellency, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC), the University of Ghana, the Medical and Dental Council (MDC), the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC), and all partners who have supported the Institution’s growth.

He reaffirmed Family Health University’s commitment to integrity, innovation, and academic leadership, stating, “This award is just the beginning. We are excited to continue this journey, shaping the future of education and healthcare in Ghana.”

As Family Health University celebrates this historic milestone, it remains steadfast in its mission to push the boundaries of higher education, create positive change, and contribute to societal progress.