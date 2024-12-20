BusinessMajor 2

Academic City granted Presidential Charter

H.E. Nana Akufo-Addo, President of the Republic of Ghana, has granted a Presidential Charter to Academic City University College.

This significant milestone means Academic City is now an independent tertiary institution that can award its own degrees.

This new status positions Academic City as one of the youngest universities since the inception of private tertiary institutions in Ghana to achieve this feat and reinforces its unwavering determination to become the center for STEAM excellence in Africa.

It also affirms the university’s commitment to delivering quality educational experiences and industry-focused programmes.

The journey to securing the Presidential Charter began last year and involved a rigorous review process by the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) and approval from the Ministry of Education.

 The review assessed Academic City’s teaching and learning approaches, its world-class infrastructure, curriculum, financial stability, staff qualifications, and governance structures.

Since its inception seven years ago, Academic City has been committed to improving higher education in Africa and providing the highest quality education possible. This resulted in the university being ranked 15th in Sub-Saharan Africa and 2nd in Ghana by the Times Higher Education (THE) in 2023.

Commenting on this milestone, Prof. Fred McBagonluri, President of Academic City, remarked “We are excited about this achievement.  It empowers us to dream bigger and innovate boldly, offering us the opportunity to develop forward-thinking programmes that prepare students to succeed in their chosen profession”.

According to him, the Presidential Charter gives Academic City the foundation to improve its teaching methods, to help students become more creative and imaginative in finding innovative solutions to complex problems.

The university distinguishes itself through a unique model of education that prioritises experiential, contextual, unified, and extensional learning, all while emphasising entrepreneurship. This approach ensures that graduates are equipped to become ‘Future-Ready Leaders’.

The university, has the best-equipped workshops furnished with the real state -of-the-art industry machinery and equipment to offer students first-hand practical experiences in their fields of study, be it communication arts, computational sciences, engineering or business. 

