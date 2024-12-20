ORAL team will work under no remuneration – Okudzeto Ablakwa

By Prince Ahenkorah

The Chairman of the Operation Recover All Loot, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has said that the ORAL team, which consist of Himself, as the Chairman, Daniel Domelevo, former Auditor-General, Nathaniel Kofi Boakye, retired Commissioner of Police, Martin Kpebu, private legal practitioner, and Raymond Archer, investigative journalist will not receive salaries, allowances, per-diems or fuel coupons, as they intend to volunteer and work to support the country.

President-Elect, John Dramani Mahama has set up a five-member team, to put preparatory measures in place for the implementation of one of his major campaign promises ‘Operation Recover All Loot’ (ORAL), which is aimed at recovering all the resources of the country stolen by public officials.

According to the Chairman of the team, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, an agreement was reached, after the team members had a meeting and has resolved to work for free.

“The ORAL Team held its first meeting at 2pm today and has resolved to work gratis. We shall not be receiving salaries, allowances, per-diems or fuel coupons.

None of our activities will come at a cost to the taxpayer.We continue to count on your support, let’s do this for God and Country. Ghana First”. He wrote on his Facebook page.

Meanwhile, Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin has raised concerns about the source of funding for the ORAL team.

According to Afenyo-Markin, the work of the committee will require significant funding, and it is important to know the source of the funds that will support its activities.

“Nobody should have to ask Ablakwa (chairman of the committee) how the committee’s work is going to be funded. If a private individual is funding it, they are talking about corruption; we need to know who is funding it,” he said while discussing current affairs on Joy FM’s Super Morning Show on Wednesday, 18 December.

Afenyo-Markin argued that if the committee is privately funded, corruption could eventually arise in their camp, but if it is publicly funded, the NPP would want to understand the process for allocating those resources.

The outgoing Majority Leader continued, “Whose money are they going to use to buy fuel? Whose money will they use to set up an office?” he asked.

Afenyo-Markin, emphasised that the NPP, would also investigate the committee’s work.

The five-member committee was set up by Mr Mahama on Tuesday as part of his efforts to combat corruption and the looting of state resources.