Education Ministry pushes AI and robotics into basic schools with new BSTEM Project

The Ministry of Education has rolled out an ambitious Basic Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (BSTEM) project, promising to weave Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, Coding and Electronics into the foundation of Ghana’s basic school curriculum.

Unveiling the initiative in Sunyani, Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu made it clear that government intends to prepare Ghanaian children to compete in a fast-evolving global economy where technology is king.

“The government is leaving no stone unturned in its bid to invest in the future of Ghanaian children. We want our students not only to consume technology but also to innovate and compete globally,” Haruna stated, stressing that teachers must be creative in making STEM learning exciting and relevant.

The BSTEM programme is being delivered in partnership with Itec Global, a UK-based STEM education provider, and follows a pilot that covered 100 schools, trained 200 teachers and 50 trainers nationwide.

Itec Global’s representative, Cressy Godding, described the early results as proof that the project can transform the way children learn. “The pilot confirmed the potential of BSTEM to transform the way children learn. This is about sparking curiosity and creativity from the earliest stages of education,” she said.

Beyond curriculum reform, the project promises to equip classrooms with modern STEM kits while offering intensive teacher training to ensure the programme’s effectiveness. At the Sunyani launch, participants got a firsthand look at the robotics and coding tools set to arrive in schools.

While government hails the launch as a forward-looking reform, education observers warn that success will depend on consistent funding, proper teacher motivation, and sustained oversight—areas where Ghana’s education system has historically struggled.

Still, the BSTEM initiative signals a new chapter in the country’s education policy, one that places innovation, employability, and global competitiveness at the heart of basic learning.

