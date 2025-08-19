OSP slams media, EOCO in Cecilia Dapaah Case: “Not cleared,” probe points to money laundering

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has issued a sharp public rebuke, accusing media outlets of “mischievous misrepresentation” and revealing a startling lack of action by the previous leadership of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) in the high-profile investigation of former Minister Cecilia Dapaah.

The public notice comes in response to widespread media reports claiming the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) had “found no evidence of corruption” or had “cleared” Cecilia Dapaah. The OSP categorically denounced these claims as “inaccurate,” stating they are a dangerous distortion of the facts presented in its own Half-Yearly Report.

The OSP explained an important legal point, saying its report found “no direct and immediate evidence of corruption.” This does not mean the person is innocent or that there was no evidence at all. Instead, it shows that while the case did not meet the strict standard for a direct corruption charge, there were still serious reasons to keep investigating.

In the most explosive revelation, the OSP detailed how its probe, which ran parallel to an FBI investigation it had initiated, uncovered “strong indications of suspected money laundering and structuring.” These findings fall squarely within EOCO’s mandate, prompting the OSP to refer the case to that agency.

The OSP revealed that “the previous leadership of EOCO did not act on it and returned the docket.” This raises serious concerns about how state agencies work together, suggesting a possible failure in Ghana’s fight against major financial crimes, with one agency accusing another of doing nothing about a serious case.

The OSP confirmed the docket has now been returned to EOCO’s new leadership upon their request, leaving the next steps in the case uncertain.

The statement concludes with a stern warning to media houses, urging them to report with “precision and fidelity to the text of official documents” to ensure responsible communication on matters of significant national interest.

Read the attached press statement in full below: